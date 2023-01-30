Get iPhone 12 for the price of iPhone SE! Grab it at just 28999 on Flipkart this way

Flipkart has a brilliant offer on the iPhone 12 live right now and you can grab it at a price that is cheaper than an iPhone SE! Check out the offer details here.

The iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset which performs at par with some of the best smartphones in the market today. It was the first standard iPhone variant to feature an OLED display, with Apple finally getting rid of the traditional LCD displays. So, if you've been looking to purchase a new smartphone which performs like a flagship device without the hefty cost, then the iPhone 12 is a must look. Luckily, Flipkart has an amazing deal live on the iPhone 12 right now.

In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange offers and bank benefits. So, check out the details of this amazing iPhone 12 offer on Flipkart here.

iPhone 12 Discount

Luckily, Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12! The 64GB variant is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, Flipkart has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 51999, giving you a huge Rs. 7901 discount!

That's not all. You can further drive down the price of iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 Exchange Offer

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 23000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 28999! That is even less than the price of Apple's cheapest iPhone, the iPhone SE.

However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Bank offers

You can also avail amazing bank offers on the iPhone 12 to make this deal even sweeter! Customers get additional Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card holders can get a 5 percent cashback. Lastly, you also get a surprise cashback coupon for January / February 2023.