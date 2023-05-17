Get iPhone 13 with big DISCOUNT on Amazon now; we check out the deal

The iPhone 13 is a massive improvement over its predecessor, offering better performance, battery life, and cameras. Our HT Tech review called it “The iPhone for the masses”, having ace-level performance, gorgeous design, and cameras that let you snap Insta-ready pics just about anywhere. We have been scouring the market for good iPhone deals and have found an excellent offer live on the iPhone 13 for you. What's special about this device? Well, if you're searching for an iPhone which has good cameras, offers fast performance, and will last a long time, then the iPhone 13 nails down all those criteria.

Despite being priced at a premium, Amazon has announced a great offer on the smartphone where its price has plummeted to a new low with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 as per the Amazon listing. However, the e-commerce giant has announced a huge discount on it, and you can grab it under Rs. 60900 after applying all the offers! Here's how.

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 60900 on Amazon, giving you a direct 24% discount. To make this deal even better, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Amazon is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 24150 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum value possible for your old smartphone, the price of the iPhone 13 drops to just Rs. 36750!

However, do note that the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions.