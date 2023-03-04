Good news for Apple fans! iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus likely coming in YELLOW!

Apple likes to experiment with colour options it provides to iPhones. The company is now said to be planning to bring its latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow color next week. Yes, as per a report by Japanese Mac Otakara, Setsuna Kazuo posted on Weibo that Apple will add yellow to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as a new color for the iPhone in the spring of 2023. If this happens, Apple will be bringing back the iPhone in yellow after many years. The last time it used the colour was on the iPhone 11. For iPhone 13, last year, it had used the Green colour.

Currently, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are available in Midnight (black), Starlight (white), Product RED, Blue and Purple. Also, according to a report by MacRumours Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in yellow next week. "Multiple sources informed MacRumors that Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing next week," the report by MacRumours added.

Notably, Apple has been announcing new colour options to its iPhone models after their launch in the month of March or April in the past. The company had on March 8, 2022, announced new Green colors for the iPhone 13 series. While, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini were made available in Purple in April 2021. In April 2018, the (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition was brought to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. While, in March 2017, the (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition was added to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. One of the reasons behind bringing new colour to the iPhone in the spring is to boost sales.

Apple is also expected to make at least two product announcements by the end of April. The products include a 15-inch MacBook Air, and a new Mac Pro tower. According to analyst Ross Young, Apple's supply chain started the production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air in February. According to the analyst, the new MacBook Air is expected to be launched in early April.

While the New Mac Pro is expected to get Apple's upcoming M2 Ultra chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, it will get the same design as the 2019 model.