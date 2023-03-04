    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Good news for Apple fans! iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus likely coming in YELLOW!

    Apple is likely to bring iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour. Here is what leaks and reports reveal.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 11:14 IST
    iPhone user? Reduce exposure to loud noise while using AirPods with THIS trick
    AirPods Max
    1/6 Nobody enjoys loud environmental noise while listening to their favorite songs or podcasts while on-the-go. But sometimes, that’s just the situation. But, if you are an iPhone user and own a pair of AirPods (any generation) or an AirPods Max headphone, then you can easily navigate through this issue. (Pexels)
    image caption
    2/6 There are two modes in your AirPods. The first is transparency mode which lets you listen in to the ambient noises. This is handy in case you need to pay attention to what’s going around you. The other is Active Noise Cancellation which is helpful when you want to not listen to anything happening around you. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    3/6 All you need to do is to go to Settings on your iPhone and then move through Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations. Turn Headphone Accomodations on. Once turned on, you can seamlessly navigate between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    image caption
    4/6 To turn on Transparency mode using your iPhone, tap Transparency Mode, turn on Custom Transparency Mode, then turn on Ambient Noise Reduction. To turn on Active Noise Cancellation mode, go to Noise control and switch on Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    image caption
    5/6 You can also toggle these controls directly through your audio device. When you're wearing both AirPods, press and hold the force sensor on either AirPod to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. You can customize which modes to switch between (Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and Off) in Bluetooth settings on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. (Pexels)
    image caption
    6/6 You can do the same using your Apple Watch. Simply tap the AirPlay icon while playing music through your watch. Tap Noise Cancellation, Transparency or Off to control between the settings.   (Pexels)
    iPhone 14
    View all Images
    Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus likely to get yellow colour option. (MacRumors)

    Apple likes to experiment with colour options it provides to iPhones. The company is now said to be planning to bring its latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow color next week. Yes, as per a report by Japanese Mac Otakara, Setsuna Kazuo posted on Weibo that Apple will add yellow to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as a new color for the iPhone in the spring of 2023. If this happens, Apple will be bringing back the iPhone in yellow after many years. The last time it used the colour was on the iPhone 11. For iPhone 13, last year, it had used the Green colour.

    Currently, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are available in Midnight (black), Starlight (white), Product RED, Blue and Purple. Also, according to a report by MacRumours Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in yellow next week. "Multiple sources informed MacRumors that Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing next week," the report by MacRumours added.

    Notably, Apple has been announcing new colour options to its iPhone models after their launch in the month of March or April in the past. The company had on March 8, 2022, announced new Green colors for the iPhone 13 series. While, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini were made available in Purple in April 2021. In April 2018, the (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition was brought to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. While, in March 2017, the (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition was added to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. One of the reasons behind bringing new colour to the iPhone in the spring is to boost sales.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Apple is also expected to make at least two product announcements by the end of April. The products include a 15-inch MacBook Air, and a new Mac Pro tower. According to analyst Ross Young, Apple's supply chain started the production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air in February. According to the analyst, the new MacBook Air is expected to be launched in early April.

    While the New Mac Pro is expected to get Apple's upcoming M2 Ultra chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, it will get the same design as the 2019 model.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 11:13 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Good news for Apple fans! iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus likely coming in YELLOW!
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE
    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE