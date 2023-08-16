Good news! iPhone 16 Pro tipped to get major camera, WiFi upgrades

Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 15 series next month and the hype is building up. Through various leaks and rumors that have surfaced over the past few months, we now have an idea about the features, design, and various other aspects of the iPhone 15. Now, rumors about Apple's 2024 iPhone, the iPhone 16 series, have also started surfacing despite the fact that the launch is more than a year away.

If the reports prove to be true, then the iPhone 16 Pro could get a major upgrade in terms of hardware.

iPhone 16 Pro: New hardware

According to a research note published by Jeff Pu, an analyst at a Hong Kong investment firm (via MacRumors), Apple could bring two key upgrades to the Pro models of its iPhone 16 lineup. As per the report, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could get an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera. At present, the iPhone 14 Pro models feature a primary 48MP camera which is one of the best in the business but the ultra-wide is still a 12MP shooter. Thus, this big upgrade would allow users to capture much better photos even at 0.5X and as well as low-light conditions.

Apart from the camera upgrade, Apple could also bring Wi-Fi 7 technology to the iPhone 16 Pro models which would transmit data in 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, and at speeds of around 40 Gbps. As per the report, this upgrade would not only result in faster networking speeds but also lower the latency and improve the reliability of the connection.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is still rolling out the Wi-Fi 6E technology to its devices and the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to benefit from it. As per the reports, Wi-Fi 7 is still in development and is likely to come out in late 2024. Therefore, although reports claim that the iPhone 16 Pro models will get it, there is still an outside chance that it could get delayed.

iPhone 16: Previous rumors

Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will be introducing bigger iPhones next year. It could go bigger next year with a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the standard models are expected to maintain their current sizes.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple could be keeping solid-state buttons reserved for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Moreover, a previous report by the same analyst has stated that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max could be dubbed the iPhone 16 Ultra and have features like a faster processor and additional camera improvements.