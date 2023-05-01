Google Pixel 6a price drop to under 27999! Grab it on Flipkart this way

With launch of the rumoured Google Pixel 7a just days away, the Google Pixel 6a has received a huge price cut on Flipkart. Although the Google Pixel 7 series has been out for a while, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have hefty price tags. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 6a is a mid-range offering which offers nearly the same features as its flagship counterparts but at a reduced cost.

So, if you want to purchase a Google Pixel smartphone, then there's an amazing offer live on the Google Pixel 6a! With Flipkart's new offer on the smartphone, you can grab it with a heavy discount right now. Check out the offer details here.

Google Pixel 6a Discount

The Google Pixel 6a is originally priced at Rs. 43999 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for under Rs. 27999! Here's how.

Flipkart is initially offering a big Rs. 16000 discount on Google Pixel 6a. After discount, Google's mid-range smartphone is available for just Rs. 27999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on Google Pixel 6a. You can get up to Rs. 26750 off on the price of the Google Pixel 6a if you exchange your old smartphone.

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

By availing this exchange offer, you can take down the price of the Google Pixel 6a to as low as Rs. 1249!

B0B4DMCF5W

Google Pixel 6a Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.