Google Pixel 7 price cut is here for a LIMITED time! Nab it for just 17749 this way

Google Pixel 7 is on sale during Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. However, you need to hurry if you haven't taken advantage of this deal yet, because the Flipkart sale is about to end today. There are chances that you may face an increase in price after the end of the sale. Well, if you are interested in the Google Pixel 7 then know there are many reasons to bring this flagship phone home.

One of these is the new Tensor G2 chip, which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. Second, better cameras with some added features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. Also, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display. So, if you have made up your mind, then read on for more information about this incredible Google Pixel 7 deal.

Google Pixel 7 price cut

According to the price listing on Flipkart, the Google Pixel 7 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs. 59,999. However, the deal becomes enticing due to the significant price reduction, bank offers, and exchange deal. Flipkart offers a flat discount of 24 percent, bringing down the price to just Rs. 49,999. Additionally, customers can avail of up to Rs. 1,250 off on SBI credit card EMI transactions, further enhancing the overall value of the deal.

On top of it, you can find an extra discount of up to Rs. 31000 while exchanging an old phone. By taking advantage of both the exchange offer and card offers, you can easily get the Pixel 7 for only Rs. 17749.

However, the maximum value available will depend on the brand and model of the phone you trade-in. Hence, always check the available discount on your old device.