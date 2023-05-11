Google Pixel 7a LAUNCHED with AI capabilities! Check price and availability of this affordable phone

The Google Pixel 7a is finally official! The Pixel 7a is the successor to the Pixel 6a from last year which can still be purchased on various platforms. The Pixel 7a will be Google's most affordable smartphone, and certainly the most affordable offering in the Pixel 7 series which currently consists of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The specs, features and pricing of the Pixel 7a were being speculated for months and now that it is finally here, know the details here. And yes, it is coming to India like the other phones in the Pixel 7 series.

Google Pixel 7a: Pixel 7-esque features

The lower price of the Pixel 7a compared to the Pixel 7 could've meant that Google had cut corners, but that is rarely the case with the Pixel 7a. It carries the same design ethos as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with the metal camera visor at the back. However, there is one area where Google has cut corners. Just like last year, the Pixel 7a only has Gorilla Glass 3 as well as IP67 certification for water and dust protection, not IP68.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Pixel 7a's display measures 6.1-inches and it is a FHD+ OLED panel with a pixel density of 429 ppi. Unlike the Pixel 6a's 60Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 7a now gets 90Hz refresh rate, which is exactly what the Pixel 7 offers.

There has been no cost-cutting in terms of power either. The Pixel 6a gets the Google Tensor G2 SoC under the hood along with the Titan M2 security chip. These internals are accompanied by 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage which matches the specs offered by the Google Pixel 7.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel 7a gets a 4300mAh battery that Google claims can last over 24 hours and can even offer over 72 hours of backup with Extreme Battery Saver function. What's new this time is that Google has finally brought wireless charging to the Pixel 7a, which is a bonus.

Other notable features include 5G connectivity, HDR support, in-display fingerprint sensor, Always On Display, stereo speaker, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port and dual mics.

Coming to the biggest USP of the Pixel 7a – the cameras. It might come as a surprise to know that the Pixel 7a offers even better cameras than the more expensive Pixel 7!

Google has ditched the 50MP camera of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7a now features 64 MP Quad PD Quad Bayer wide camera as part of its dual camera system. The secondary camera is a 13MP ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you get a 13MP selfie camera.

Pixel 7a: Here's what it costs

The Google Pixel 7a has been launched at at price of $499. It will be available for purchase starting today, May 11, in multiple colours – Charcoal, Sea, Snow and Coral.