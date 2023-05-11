Google Pixel 7a LAUNCHED with AI capabilities! Check price and availability of this affordable phone

Google Pixel 7a has been announced at the Google I/O 2023 event. Know its features, specifications and how much it could cost you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 11 2023, 00:15 IST
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a is Google’s most affordable entry to the Pixel 7 series. (Google)
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a is Google’s most affordable entry to the Pixel 7 series. (Google)

The Google Pixel 7a is finally official! The Pixel 7a is the successor to the Pixel 6a from last year which can still be purchased on various platforms. The Pixel 7a will be Google's most affordable smartphone, and certainly the most affordable offering in the Pixel 7 series which currently consists of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The specs, features and pricing of the Pixel 7a were being speculated for months and now that it is finally here, know the details here. And yes, it is coming to India like the other phones in the Pixel 7 series.

Google Pixel 7a: Pixel 7-esque features

The lower price of the Pixel 7a compared to the Pixel 7 could've meant that Google had cut corners, but that is rarely the case with the Pixel 7a. It carries the same design ethos as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with the metal camera visor at the back. However, there is one area where Google has cut corners. Just like last year, the Pixel 7a only has Gorilla Glass 3 as well as IP67 certification for water and dust protection, not IP68.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Pixel 7a's display measures 6.1-inches and it is a FHD+ OLED panel with a pixel density of 429 ppi. Unlike the Pixel 6a's 60Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 7a now gets 90Hz refresh rate, which is exactly what the Pixel 7 offers.

There has been no cost-cutting in terms of power either. The Pixel 6a gets the Google Tensor G2 SoC under the hood along with the Titan M2 security chip. These internals are accompanied by 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage which matches the specs offered by the Google Pixel 7.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel 7a gets a 4300mAh battery that Google claims can last over 24 hours and can even offer over 72 hours of backup with Extreme Battery Saver function. What's new this time is that Google has finally brought wireless charging to the Pixel 7a, which is a bonus.

Other notable features include 5G connectivity, HDR support, in-display fingerprint sensor, Always On Display, stereo speaker, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port and dual mics.

Coming to the biggest USP of the Pixel 7a – the cameras. It might come as a surprise to know that the Pixel 7a offers even better cameras than the more expensive Pixel 7!

Google has ditched the 50MP camera of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7a now features 64 MP Quad PD Quad Bayer wide camera as part of its dual camera system. The secondary camera is a 13MP ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you get a 13MP selfie camera.

Pixel 7a: Here's what it costs

The Google Pixel 7a has been launched at at price of $499. It will be available for purchase starting today, May 11, in multiple colours – Charcoal, Sea, Snow and Coral.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 May, 00:13 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Google Pixel 7a LAUNCHED with AI capabilities! Check price and availability of this affordable phone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets