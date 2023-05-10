Google Pixel 7a price in US: What you will have to pay

Google Pixel 7a price in US: here is what this new smartphone may actually cost.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 13:07 IST
Google Pixel 7a: Insider reports suggest US price ahead of Google I/O 2023

If you want to know what Google Pixel 7a price in US is likely to be, then you are in the right place! The Google I/O 2023 event is later on today and the smartphone will be launched then. The Google Pixel 7a is a mid-range device that comes with some impressive features. With several rumours circulating about the upcoming device, one of the most-discussed topics is its price in US. Industry insiders have recently revealed the rumoured price of the Google Pixel 7a in the United States, offering a glimpse into what consumers might expect from this highly anticipated smartphone.

Google Pixel 7a price in US

The latest smartphone may start at a competitive $499. Pixel 7a is likely to offer an impressive package of cutting-edge specifications and a pure Android experience. Priced significantly lower than many flagship devices in the market, Google's latest offering is set to attract consumers seeking a premium smartphone without worrying about paying through their teeth.

The Pixel 7a is likely to pack a stunning 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, ensuring vibrant colors and sharp visuals. It may also be powered by Google's custom-built Tensor G2 chipset. The smartphone will likely provide a very smooth performance and multitasking features.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Photography enthusiasts will likely be delighted by the Pixel 7a's camera setup. It may be equipped with a powerful 64MP+ 12-megapixel rear camera and a 10.2-megapixel front-facing camera. The device will capture detailed and vibrant photos in various lighting conditions. Google's renowned computational photography algorithms would further enhance camera capabilities, delivering stunning results.

The Pixel 7a will most likely support 5G connectivity, enabling users to experience blazing-fast download and upload speeds, making it future-proof for evolving network technologies.

 

Takeaway For You

With its affordable price point and compelling features, the Google Pixel 7a is set to make a strong impact in the US smartphone market. Several leaks have claimed that the Pre-orders for the device will begin on May 15, with availability slated for June 1. Consumers will be able to purchase the Pixel 7a directly from the Google Store and select retail partners across the country.

In short, the Google Pixel 7a will likely bring an enticing combination of flagship-level features and an affordable price, targeting tech-savvy consumers looking for a powerful smartphone experience without stretching their budgets. With its impressive specifications, outstanding camera capabilities, and the promise of timely software updates, the Pixel 7a is likely poised to be a popular choice among smartphone enthusiasts in the US.

First Published Date: 10 May, 13:07 IST
