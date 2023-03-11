Google Pixel 7a specs leaked! A massive and exciting upgrade over Pixel 6a

Google has announced the schedule of its yearly developer's conference – Google I/O 2023. At this event, Google is expected to unveil several new gadgets and Android 14 OS. However, soon after the Google event announcement, a tipster has leaked the upcoming Google Pixel 7a smartphone, which is also tipped to be unveiled during the event. This is the successor to the mid-range Google Pixel 6a. Now, the latest leak by tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) has revealed some new insights about Google Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 7a specs and features leaked

As per the leaked information, the upcoming Google Pixel 7a will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset specifically designed by Google for its Pixel 7 series of phones. Additionally, the device is anticipated to come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The report also suggests that the Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which aligns with earlier rumours about the device's screen. Leaked design renders have also indicated that the phone will include a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout to house the front-facing camera.

The leak also shed light on the camera specs which suggest that the Google Pixel 7a will boast a dual rear camera system headlined by a huge 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. However, there is no information currently available about the specifications of the front-facing camera.

Google Pixel 7a may launch on May 10th, which is the day of Google I/O 2023 event.

A look back at Google Pixel 6a

Our HT Tech review said, "The Google Pixel 6a is expensive for what it offers but it takes an enthusiast to love the Pixel and appreciate what it has in store. A finely crafted software experience backed by potent hardware and a pair of great cameras is what the Pixel series has been all about, always; and the Pixel 6a carries on that tradition."

However, it has some limitations too such as a 60Hz refresh rate and slow 18W charging.