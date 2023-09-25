Google Pixel 8 hit by last-moment leaks! Know what to expect from the upcoming launch

Google's annual Made By Google launch event is just around the corner. It is scheduled for October 4th and huge anticipation has built up for the unveiling of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. While the tech giant has kept mum about the color options and key specifications officially, leaks have given us some exciting insights into what to expect from these highly anticipated devices. Many of these leaks have allegedly come from the company itself as it looks to generate some hype around its top-end smartphones. Let's take a look at some of the latest Google Pixel 8 leaks.

Color Variants:

According to a report by My Smart Price, both the Pixel 8 models will come in three colors each. While the Pixel 8 Pro is set to come in three stunning color variants: Black Obsidian, Porcelain, and Sky Blue, the Pixel 8, on the other hand, will be available in Black Obsidian, Grey, and Peony Rose colors.

Expected Specifications

Under the hood, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are speculated to be powered by the in-house Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset is reported to boast a new 9-core CPU layout.

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a triple-rear camera setup, ensuring you capture every moment in detail. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 may opt for a dual-rear camera setup, both housed within the distinct visor-shaped module.

Display and Battery Improvements:

While the Pixel 8 may see a slight reduction in screen size from its predecessor, both models come with significantly brighter screens. As mentioned in a report by 91 Mobiles, the Pixel 8 may be equipped with a 6.17-inch display, and both devices can feature a robust 4485 mAh battery.

Price Increase

There's one important detail to consider – the price. According to a report by 9TO5Google, Google will increase the price of its upcoming Pixel phones. The Pixel 8 is expected to be priced at $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro will carry a price tag of $999. This marks a $100 hike in costs for both models, which might be a point of consideration for potential buyers.

With pre-orders starting soon, Google enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to on October 4th. Stay tuned for the official launch to see these impressive devices in action.

