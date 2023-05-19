Google Pixel 8 Pro first look leaked! It could get this BIG health feature

It hasn't even been 10 days since the Google I/O 2023 when we officially got our first look at Google's affordable smartphone, the Pixel 7a, as well as the company's first-ever foldable, the Pixel Fold. Now, just a few days later, a leak has surfaced which gives us the first look at Google's next flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro. Going by previous launch trends, Google's next flagship series is slated for launch in September or October 2023.

But months before that, the first images of the Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced, which reveal one big feature that could be coming to Google's smartphones.

Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked

Courtesy of a report by 91mobiles, we finally have our first look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is Google's next flagship smartphone. Despite the South Korean tech giant launching two smartphones at the Google I/O 2023, there was no information about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, unlike last year's event where Google teased its Pixel 7 series.

Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski shared a video of the Pixel 8 Pro with 91mobiles where the smartphone can be seen with an identical design to the Pixel 7 Pro, having the same metal visor running through the back, which houses the camera system. However, there seems to be one new addition - a thermometer sensor.

Apart from the triple rear camera system and the LED flash, a new infrared thermometer sensor is visible just below the flash. Although Google has now taken down the video from YouTube due to Copyright claims, stills from it are still available which give a demonstration of how the new body temperature sensor works.

Despite the images of the Pixel 8 Pro now surfacing, it should be noted that all information is based on leaks and unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official reveal by Google will reveal the actual details about the Pixel 8 Pro, which is slated to launch in the Fall.