Icon

Google Pixel 8 Pro LAUNCHED! Know price, features, specs and more

After months of anticipation, Google has finally unveiled the Pixel 8 Pro at its Made by Google 2023 event. Know its features, specifications, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 20:32 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 rival, Google Pixel 8 Pro has debuted at the Made by Google 2023 event. Know all the details. (Google)
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 rival, Google Pixel 8 Pro has debuted at the Made by Google 2023 event. Know all the details. (Google)

Google has finally taken the wraps off its latest generation of Pixel devices at its Made by Google 2023 event. Continuing the trend, the latest Pixel lineup includes two smartphones - the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro is the flagship model which is powered by Google's new Tensor G3 SoC, with an enhanced focus on its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. It gets improved cameras, features, and more.

Check out the features, specifications, availability, and more of the new Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Features and specifications

The new Google Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can now support 2400 nits of peak brightness, and Google claims that it is its brightest-ever display. Under the hood, the Pixel 8 Pro gets the new Tensor G3 SoC with the Titan M2 Security Coprocessor and 12GB RAM. Google has promised up to 7 years of OS and security updates with the smartphone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It features a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. The latter camera supports Super Res zoom up to 30X, as well as 5x telephoto optical zoom. Over the years, Google has put emphasis on AI with its Pixel series. The Pixel 8 Pro's camera has several AI features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Video Boost, AI Noise Reduction, Zoom Enhance, and Best Take.

On the front, you get a 10.5MP selfie shooter. For protection, the Pixel 8 Pro gets Corning Gorilla Glas Victus 2 on the front and back. It is IP68 rated for dust and splash resistance. This year, one of the standout features of the Pixel 8 Pro is the temperature sensor which can measure the temperature of objects such as pans, beverages, baby bottles, and more.

Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and more.

AI features

The Google Pixel 8 Pro also has several AI features that promise to enhance the smartphone experience. It gets Live Translate which can interpret face-to-face conversations in 49 languages, transcribe messages in real time, and translate signs. With the Call Screen feature, Google Assistant can detect and filter out spam calls.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 in the US, and Rs. 1,06,999 in India. It is available in three storage variants - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Google is offering the Pixel 8 Pro in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay Blue. 

The pre-orders of the Pixel 8 Pro are already live and buyers can get Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) or Pixel Buds free of cost. Google is also offering 6 months of Fitbit Premium for new and returning users, as well as 6 months of Google One Premium 2 TB for new users. Moreover, new users can get 3 months of YouTube Premium free.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 20:11 IST
Home Mobile News Google Pixel 8 Pro LAUNCHED! Know price, features, specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon