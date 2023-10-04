Google Pixel 8 Pro LAUNCHED! Know price, features, specs and more

Google has finally taken the wraps off its latest generation of Pixel devices at its Made by Google 2023 event. Continuing the trend, the latest Pixel lineup includes two smartphones - the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro is the flagship model which is powered by Google's new Tensor G3 SoC, with an enhanced focus on its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. It gets improved cameras, features, and more.

Check out the features, specifications, availability, and more of the new Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Features and specifications

The new Google Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can now support 2400 nits of peak brightness, and Google claims that it is its brightest-ever display. Under the hood, the Pixel 8 Pro gets the new Tensor G3 SoC with the Titan M2 Security Coprocessor and 12GB RAM. Google has promised up to 7 years of OS and security updates with the smartphone.

It features a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. The latter camera supports Super Res zoom up to 30X, as well as 5x telephoto optical zoom. Over the years, Google has put emphasis on AI with its Pixel series. The Pixel 8 Pro's camera has several AI features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Video Boost, AI Noise Reduction, Zoom Enhance, and Best Take.

On the front, you get a 10.5MP selfie shooter. For protection, the Pixel 8 Pro gets Corning Gorilla Glas Victus 2 on the front and back. It is IP68 rated for dust and splash resistance. This year, one of the standout features of the Pixel 8 Pro is the temperature sensor which can measure the temperature of objects such as pans, beverages, baby bottles, and more.

Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and more.

AI features

The Google Pixel 8 Pro also has several AI features that promise to enhance the smartphone experience. It gets Live Translate which can interpret face-to-face conversations in 49 languages, transcribe messages in real time, and translate signs. With the Call Screen feature, Google Assistant can detect and filter out spam calls.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 in the US, and Rs. 1,06,999 in India. It is available in three storage variants - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Google is offering the Pixel 8 Pro in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay Blue.

The pre-orders of the Pixel 8 Pro are already live and buyers can get Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) or Pixel Buds free of cost. Google is also offering 6 months of Fitbit Premium for new and returning users, as well as 6 months of Google One Premium 2 TB for new users. Moreover, new users can get 3 months of YouTube Premium free.