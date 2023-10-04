Icon

Google Pixel 8 vs iPhone 15: Google’s flagship takes on Apple’s new iPhone

With Google finally taking the wraps off the Pixel 8, know how it compares to Apple’s newest iPhone, the iPhone 15.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 20:30 IST
Google Pixel 8 vs. iPhone 15: Know the differences. (Google)

With Apple and Samsung already launching their flagship devices earlier this year, all the eyes were on Google, and it has now unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 series at the Made by Google 2023 event. The Pixel 8 is the lower-end version in the new flagship Pixel lineup which also includes the Pixel 8 Pro, and goes head to head against the base flagship smartphones in the market, such as Apple's iPhone 15 and Samsung's Galaxy S23. It falls under a similar price bracket as the new iPhone 15, therefore, comparisons will surely be made.

Check out how the Google Pixel 8 fares against the iPhone 15.

Google Pixel 8 vs iPhone 15: Display

The new Google Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 428 ppi. The display now supports 2000 nits of peak brightness. It gets Corning Gorilla Glas Victus on the front and back for protection.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The vanilla iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 1179x2556 pixels at 460ppi. Despite the presence of Dynamic Island, it still does not get Apple's ProMotion technology, meaning it still gets a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 also gets Apple's Ceramic Shield for protection.

Google Pixel 8 vs iPhone 15: Processor

Under the hood, the Pixel 8 gets the new Tensor G3 SoC with the Titan M2 Security Coprocessor and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM. Google has promised up to 7 years of OS and security updates with the smartphone.

The iPhone 15 gets the A16 Bionic SoC that also powered last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. The chip features a 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, along with a 5‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine.

Google Pixel 8 vs iPhone 15: Camera

The Google Pixel 8 features a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The camera system supports Super Res Zoom up to 8X. Both cameras support OIS and EIS. On the front, you get a 10.5MP selfie shooter. It also has several AI camera features such as Magic Editor, Best Take, Macro Focus, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur.

In terms of the camera, the iPhone 15 features a dual-camera system, headlined by the new primary 48MP camera. It is equipped with sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and supports super-high-resolution photos at 24MP and 48MP. It also features a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and the camera system is supported by Apple's Photonic Engine and Deep Fusion technology. You also get a 12MP selfie shooter on the front.

Google Pixel 8 vs iPhone 15: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 8 is priced at $699 and is available in two storage options - 128GB, and 256GB. Google is offering the Pixel 8 in three colours - Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 starts at $799 and is also available in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Apple is offering the iPhone 15 in five colours - Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 20:30 IST
