Google Pixel 8a to launch soon: Specs, camera and all details

Leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 8a are intensifying as its launch approaches. Recent revelations hint at its specifications, including display details, camera setup, and expected launch timeline.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2024, 22:00 IST
Google Pixel 8 series
Rumored to debut in May, the Pixel 8a is expected to feature significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. (MWC)
Rumored to debut in May, the Pixel 8a is expected to feature significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. (MWC)

As the launch of the Google Pixel 8a draws near, leaks regarding its specifications and launch details continue to surface. Recent leaks shed light on its display, camera setup, battery capacity, and expected launch timeline.

Specifications of Google Pixel 8a

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Google Pixel 8a is anticipated to sport a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is rumored to house the Tensor G3 chipset, similar to the one found in the Pixel 8 series. The device is expected to offer two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, running on Android 14 out-of-the-box. Camera-wise, it might feature a 64MP primary camera with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide camera at the rear, along with a 13MP front camera for selfies. Additionally, the Pixel 8a is speculated to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, reported 91mobiles.

Launch Timeline and Pricing

The Pixel 8a is rumored to make its debut in May, coinciding with the Google I/O 2024 event on May 14th. As for pricing, it is expected to fall in the range of $500 to $550, approximately 41,635 in India. However, pricing may vary across different markets.

Comparison with Pixel 7a

The leaked specifications hint at significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. Notable improvements include the display's peak brightness of 1400 nits, HDR support, and the Mali-G715 GPU paired with the Tensor G3 chipset. Design-wise, leaks suggest a Pixel 8 series-inspired aesthetic, featuring a visor-like camera strip and curved edges.

With the Pixel 8a poised for launch, enthusiasts await official confirmation from Google regarding its specifications, pricing, and availability. As anticipation builds, leaks continue to provide insights into what could be Google's next offering in the smartphone market.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets