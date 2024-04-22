 Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May 2024: What will be the price in India? | Mobile News

Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May 2024: What will be the price in India?

The upcoming Google Pixel 8a's price has been leaked ahead of its anticipated launch at the Google I/O 2024 event.

Apr 22 2024
Google Pixel 8a price leaks ahead of its official unveiling, hinting at a more affordable option in the Pixel 8 series. (Google )
As the tech world eagerly awaits the Google I/O 2024 event, a new leak has surfaced revealing the possible price of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a. Expected to be the highlight of the event, this smartphone is touted to be Google's most affordable offering in the Pixel 8 series, succeeding last year's Pixel 7a.

Price Insights

According to PassionateGeekz, a Canadian retailer listed the Pixel 8a with a price tag of CAD 708.99 (approximately Rs. 42,830) for the 128GB storage variant. For those eyeing the 256GB version, it might cost CAD 792.99 (around Rs. 47,900). In India, the Pixel 8a is anticipated to be priced between Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000 more than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, launched at Rs. 43,999 in May 2023.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Specs to Watch For

While details are still speculative, the Pixel 8a is expected to come packed with Google's Tensor G3 chip, the same powerhouse behind the Pixel 8 series. This chip promises enhanced AI capabilities on the device. The smartphone could feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and will likely support both 5G and 4G LTE connectivity.

In terms of photography, the Pixel 8a might sport a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The device's dimensions are anticipated to be 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94mm, closely mirroring its predecessor. Moreover, users can expect an IP rating for dust and water resistance and wireless charging support.

As anticipation builds, tech enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up to see how Google's new affordable smartphone will stack up against its competitors. With its promising specs and competitive pricing, the Pixel 8a is shaping up to be a noteworthy contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

