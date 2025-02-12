Google Pixel 9a renders leaked, showcasing design and colour variants

Google Pixel 9a design and colour variants tipped ahead of March launch, here’s everything we know so far.

By: HT TECH
Feb 12 2025, 09:01 IST
Google Pixel 9a renders leaked, showcasing design and colour variants
Google Pixel 9a likely to launch on March 26, know about its design and colour variants. (Android Headline)

Google is expected to launch the new Pixel 9a model in the coming weeks. Reports suggest that the smartphone may come with a redesigned camera module and upgraded specifications in comparison to the previous year's model. In the last few weeks, we came across several rumours surrounding Google Pixel 9a, giving us a glimpse of what the new generation of model will look like, now the rendered images of the smartphone are circulating which gives us a great look at the smartphone's design and colour variants. Therefore, know what Pixel 9a has in store for users.

Google Pixel 9a design

A reputed tech publication, Android Headline has leaked the Google Pixel 9a renders, showcasing the rear panel design and colour options. As previously reported, the Pixel 9a has a redesigned camera module with a reduced camera bump, or we can say that it has a flat camera bar. Reportedly the smartphone will measure 154 x 73 x 8.9mm and it is expected to be lighter than the predecessor. The image also showcased Pixel 9a in four colour options, Peony, Iris, Obsidian and Porcelain.  Apart from this, the smartphone has curved edges and we can also spot the power and volume buttons on the right side of the frame. 

Google Pixel 9a launch: What to expect

The Pixel 9a will likely feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 processor and Titan M2 security chip like its flagship siblings. The smartphone may offer 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. As shown in the images, the Pixel 9a features a dual camera setup that may consist of a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. It will likely feature a 5100mAh battery with 23W wired charging support. 

In terms of launch date and price, the Pixel 9a is expected to be unveiled on March 26. The Pixel 9a is expected to be priced at around Rs.50000. Therefore, we may have to wait until the official launch to confirm the specs and pricing. 

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 09:01 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets