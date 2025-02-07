Pixel 9a price leaked ahead of March launch; Storage variants, key specifications revealed

The Pixel 9a price has been leaked ahead of its March launch, with pricing details for Europe, the US, and potential service bundles. Here’s what to expect before its release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 07 2025, 18:40 IST
Pixel 9a prices have been leaked ahead of the official launch, with availability in multiple regions and bundled services. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 9a smartphone in March. Sources indicate that the device will launch simultaneously in Europe and the US on March 19, with sales commencing a week later, on March 26. According to reports from Dealabs, the Pixel 9a's starting price in Europe will be EUR 549 (around Rs. 50,000) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB model will be priced at EUR 649 (around Rs. 58,000). In the UK, the 128GB version is expected to retail for GBP 499 (around Rs. 54,000), while the 256GB model will cost GBP 599 (around Rs. 65,000).

For US buyers, an earlier report from Android Headlines suggests that the Pixel 9a will start at $499 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the 128GB variant, with the 256GB version priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 51,900). Verizon's mmWave model will likely add an extra $50 to the listed prices. These prices are comparable to the Pixel 8a's starting price in the US, though the higher storage variant of the Pixel 9a will be slightly more expensive.

Also read: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 review: Promising foldable but far from benchmark

It's expected that the Pixel 9a will have a different price point in India. For context, the Pixel 8a launched in India at Rs. 52,999 for the 128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the 256GB variant.

Pixel 9a: Specifications and Features (Rumours)

The Pixel 9a is rumoured to run on Google's Tensor G4 processor, the same chip used in the Pixel 9 series. The device may also come with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, a Titan M2 security chip is speculated to be included for enhanced security.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 likely to launch next week: 5 Things you should need to know

Reports suggest that the Pixel 9a will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. On the camera front, it may come equipped with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Battery improvements are expected as well, with a 5,100mAh battery supporting 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. The device is also likely to carry an IP68 rating, offering better dust and water resistance than previous models in the Pixel A-series.

The 128GB variant is expected to be available in four colours: Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain. The 256GB model will likely come in Iris and Obsidian only.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition launched- Here's what's new

In a notable move, Google may bundle additional services with the Pixel 9a. Buyers could receive six months of Fitbit Premium, along with three months of YouTube Premium and Google One (100GB cloud storage), similar to the perks offered with its flagship devices.

