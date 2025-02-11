Google Pixel 9a official silicone cases tipped ahead of launch- Know what’s coming

The Google Pixel 9a is just weeks away from its official launch, and several rumours surrounding the smartphone have been circulating online. While Google has been quite secretive about its upcoming A series smartphone, tipsters have managed to provide us with some relevant information, giving us a glimpse of what the Pixel 9a may look like. Now, in a new leak, rendered images of Pixel 9a official silicone cases have surfaced online, showcasing similarities to the Pixel 9 model. The leaked smartphone cases miss out on the heavy camera bump, confirming that the smartphone may come with a redesigned camera module.

Also read: Pixel 9a price leaked ahead of March launch; Storage variants, key specifications revealed

More about Google Pixel 9A Google Pixel 9A 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.3 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Google Pixel 9a official silicone cases

An Android Authority report recently tipped the rendered images of Google Pixel 9a official silicone cases, giving us a glimpse into a smartphone design. Earlier, it was reported that Google has reduced the camera bump of the Pixel 9a model. Now, the tipped silicone cases confirm that the smartphone may not have a big camera bar like the flagship Pixel 9 model. Apart from the design, the cases were showcased in four colours, Peony (Pink), Obsidian (Black), Iris (Purple), and Porcelain (White). The cases looked the same as the Pixel 9 cover with Google branding on the centre. Therefore, we can expect the Pixel 9a models may come in these four colour options.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4 vs Pixel 9a: Which mid-ranger you should buy in 2025

Google Pixel 9a launch: What to expect

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to debut in March with preorder speculated to start from March 19. In terms of specifications, the Pixel 9a may come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Tensor G4 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It may also feature a Titan M2 security chip similar to the flagship siblings.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a launch soon: Buyers to get free YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium

For photography, the Pixel 9a may come with a dual camera setup that may consist of a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5100mAh battery that may support 23W wired charging.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!