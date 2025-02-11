Google Pixel 9a official silicone cases tipped ahead of launch- Know what’s coming

Google Pixel 9a silicone cases tipped, showcasing four colour options, smartphone design, and more. Know what’s coming ahead of the March launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 11 2025, 09:39 IST
Google Pixel 9a official silicone cases tipped ahead of launch- Know what’s coming
Google Pixel 9a launching in a few weeks, here’s a glimpse at the smartphone’s design. (Android Authority )

The Google Pixel 9a is just weeks away from its official launch, and several rumours surrounding the smartphone have been circulating online. While Google has been quite secretive about its upcoming A series smartphone, tipsters have managed to provide us with some relevant information, giving us a glimpse of what the Pixel 9a may look like. Now, in a new leak, rendered images of Pixel 9a official silicone cases have surfaced online, showcasing similarities to the Pixel 9 model. The leaked smartphone cases miss out on the heavy camera bump, confirming that the smartphone may come with a redesigned camera module.

Also read: Pixel 9a price leaked ahead of March launch; Storage variants, key specifications revealed

More about Google Pixel 9A
Google Pixel 9A
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Google Pixel 9a official silicone cases

An Android Authority report recently tipped the rendered images of Google Pixel 9a official silicone cases, giving us a glimpse into a smartphone design. Earlier, it was reported that Google has reduced the camera bump of the Pixel 9a model. Now, the tipped silicone cases confirm that the smartphone may not have a big camera bar like the flagship Pixel 9 model. Apart from the design, the cases were showcased in four colours, Peony (Pink), Obsidian (Black), Iris (Purple), and Porcelain (White). The cases looked the same as the Pixel 9 cover with Google branding on the centre. Therefore, we can expect the Pixel 9a models may come in these four colour options. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4 vs Pixel 9a: Which mid-ranger you should buy in 2025

Google Pixel 9a launch: What to expect

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to debut in March with preorder speculated to start from March 19. In terms of specifications, the Pixel 9a may come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Tensor G4 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It may also feature a Titan M2 security chip similar to the flagship siblings. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9a launch soon: Buyers to get free YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium

For photography, the Pixel 9a may come with a dual camera setup that may consist of a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5100mAh battery that may support 23W wired charging.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 09:39 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 9a official silicone cases tipped ahead of launch- Know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5
GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets