Google Pixel Fold: Price, design, specs to launch, check it all out

Google Pixel Fold is all set to launch in a few days. From design, specs, to price – know everything that you need to know about this foldable smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 07 2023, 16:47 IST
Google Pixel Fold coming! Check best alternatives- Galaxy Z Fold4, Tecno Phantom V Fold, more
Google Pixel Fold
1/5 Google is all set to enter the foldable phone segment with its Pixel Fold which will be launching on May 10. Ahead of the Google I/O 2023 event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, the company has provided an official look at the Pixel Fold. In the small video shared, we can see the Pixel Fold in white colour, starting with the triple rear camera setup and shiny hinge. The footage also shows the foldable in opened and closed state. We can see how thin the Pixel Fold is and the inner screen. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
2/5 According to a tipster named Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel Fold is expected to hit the market at USD1799 or Rs. 148000. The phone is likely to get a 5.8 inch cover display and a 7.69 inch inner display along with triple rear camera setup (48MP main camera+ 10.8MP ultra wide+ 10.8MP telephoto), dual speaker, and more. Powered by Tensor G2, the phone will run on Android 13 and is expected to weigh 283 grams. Also, it is being said that the Pixel Fold can get a bigger battery of 4500mAh along with a 20W charger. Check the alternatives of Pixel Fold below. (Google)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Currently available for Rs. 164999 on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and gets a 7.6 inch Full HD+ Display along with a triple rear camera set up of 50MP + 12MP + 10MP  and a 10MP front camera. the phone also houses a 4400mAh battery. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is currently priced at Rs. 88888 on Amazon under its Summer Sale deal. Running on MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ 5G chipset, the phone gets a 6.42 inch display, along with a 50MP main rear camera and a 5000mAh Battery. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Currently available for Rs. 125900 on Flipkart, the Galaxy Z Fold3 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core chipset. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup of 12MP each and a front camera of 10MP and also houses a 4400mAh battery. (Samsung)
Google Pixel Fold
View all Images
Google Pixel Fold launch is scheduled for May 10 during the Google I/O event 2023. (Google / Twitter)

Google Pixel Fold launch is just a few days away! It has now been officially confirmed to launch on May 10, at the beginning of the Google I/O Event 2023. With this Pixel Fold, Google is all set to step in the foldable smartphone market, which is primarily dominated by Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. Not just this, Oppo, Honor, Tecno, and Motorola have introduced their foldable phone avatars in the market. Although foldable smartphone technology is still developing quite slowly, it becomes crucial for a new entrant to offer out-of-the-box features, user experience, and performance. What does Google Pixel Fold expect to bring to the table? Here's everything about Google Pixel Fold ahead of launch.

Google Pixel Fold roundup

Design: Google has teased the upcoming Pixel Fold which will carry the same book-style design. While at the back, Pixel Fold is expected to carry the same bar-shaped camera module that it has featured on the Pixel 7 series. Just like the Pixel 7 Pro, it will get a glass back panel and a shiny camera bar.

Display: The Pixel Fold is said to feature a display panel made by Samsung with a resolution of 1840×2208 along with a peak brightness of 1200 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is likely to get a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.69-inch inner display.




Chipset: If we believe the leaks, Google's in-house Tensor G2 chipset, which is also found in the latest Pixel 7 series, will power the Pixel Fold. The phone is expected to come in either black or white color options, with 256GB storage, or solely in black with 512GB storage.

Cameras: The Pixel Fold is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, a Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens with a 10.8MP camera, and a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide camera, a GizmoChina report suggested. For selfies, it will have an 8MP Sony IMX355 front-facing camera, along with another Samsung S5K3J1 camera on the front.

Battery and charging: It is tipped to get the largest battery amongst foldable smartphones with a 4821mAH capacity supporting 30W charging. It will surpass the 4400mAh battery of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Google Pixel Fold price (expected)

According to a tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel Fold is expected to hit the market at $1799 or Rs. 148000 for a 256GB storage variant. While the 512GB model is expected to be even pricier at around $1919.

However, it is yet to be confirmed, hence you should wait for the official launch of Google Pixel Fold on May 10.

First Published Date: 07 May, 16:47 IST
