Grab a huge 42 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra! Check other offers too

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s flagship from last year. (Unsplash)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra remains one of the top smartphones that we have reviewed in recent years. It deserves the “king of smartphones” tag, leaving a high benchmark for its rivals to beat. Its flagship performance, unique S-Pen features, and great cameras make it stand out as one of Samsung's top offerings. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and the Note series of smartphones.

Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra still costs a fortune, it can be yours right now at a highly reduced cost, courtesy of discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits on the smartphone announced by Amazon. Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Discount

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 139999 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for an extremely reduced price. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon is initially offering a massive 42 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 81500!. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to further lower its price.

Other offers

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can get up to Rs. 22800 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

B09XDR98J4-1

You can avail bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as well. Customers can get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions. Also get a 7.5 percent discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions as well as an instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

14 Jun, 13:59 IST
