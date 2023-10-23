Icon

Grab iPhone 12 at a huge discount during Flipkart sale 2023

Flipkart Festival Sale 2023 is offering massive discounts on the iPhone 12, making it more affordable than ever. Hurry and grab this incredible deal while it lasts!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 14:48 IST
Icon
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 is now available at a massive discount on Flipkart. (Unsplash)
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 is now available at a massive discount on Flipkart. (Unsplash)

The iPhone 12 is a premium smartphone that is popular for its sleek design, powerful performance, and excellent camera system. However, its high price tag can often deter people from buying it. But now, thanks to Flipkart's festival sale 2023, you can get the iPhone 12 at a massive discount.

The iPhone 12 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460 ppi. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

It has a dual-camera system on the back, with a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It also has a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The iPhone 12 can record 4K video at up to 60fps and 1080p video at up to 240fps.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Discount on iPhone 12

Flipkart is offering a 19 percent discount on the iPhone 12, which brings its price down to Rs. 43,999 for the 64GB variant. This is a significant saving, especially considering that the iPhone 12 is still a relatively new phone.

Other Offers

In addition to the discount, Flipkart is also offering a generous exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 39,150 off when you trade in your old smartphone. The actual discount depends on the model and condition of your old phone, but this is still a great way to save even more money on your purchase.

If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you're in luck. You can get an additional 5 percent discount on the iPhone 12, which brings its price down to Rs. 41,899. This is an incredible deal for a premium smartphone like the iPhone 12.

The Flipkart festival sale 2023 is a great opportunity to buy the iPhone 12 at a discounted price. Don't miss out on this offer and grab it while it lasts.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 14:47 IST
Home Mobile News Grab iPhone 12 at a huge discount during Flipkart sale 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts
PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon