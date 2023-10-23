Grab iPhone 12 at a huge discount during Flipkart sale 2023

The iPhone 12 is a premium smartphone that is popular for its sleek design, powerful performance, and excellent camera system. However, its high price tag can often deter people from buying it. But now, thanks to Flipkart's festival sale 2023, you can get the iPhone 12 at a massive discount.

The iPhone 12 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460 ppi. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

It has a dual-camera system on the back, with a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It also has a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The iPhone 12 can record 4K video at up to 60fps and 1080p video at up to 240fps.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Discount on iPhone 12

Flipkart is offering a 19 percent discount on the iPhone 12, which brings its price down to Rs. 43,999 for the 64GB variant. This is a significant saving, especially considering that the iPhone 12 is still a relatively new phone.

Other Offers

In addition to the discount, Flipkart is also offering a generous exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 39,150 off when you trade in your old smartphone. The actual discount depends on the model and condition of your old phone, but this is still a great way to save even more money on your purchase.

If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you're in luck. You can get an additional 5 percent discount on the iPhone 12, which brings its price down to Rs. 41,899. This is an incredible deal for a premium smartphone like the iPhone 12.

The Flipkart festival sale 2023 is a great opportunity to buy the iPhone 12 at a discounted price. Don't miss out on this offer and grab it while it lasts.