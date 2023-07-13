Grab iPhone 12 with a 10 percent discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day!

If you've been searching for great deals on smartphones, then brace yourselves as Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. However, if you're in urgent need of a smartphone, then you can check out this great offer on the iPhone 12. While it can still be heavy on one's pockets at its original price, you can purchase it right now with a huge price cut. Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for a very low price right now on the e-commerce platform. Here's how.

iPhone 12 Discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a discount of Rs. 5901, which is almost a 10 percent reduction in price. Apart from this, buyers can also take advantage of the exchange offers and bank benefits offered by Amazon to drive down the price even further.

Other offers

Amazon is also offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 27950 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

While there are no bank offers live on the smartphone, you can take advantage of the no-cost EMI option that lets you pay a nominal amount as the down payment and the rest in installments, without any added interest.

Why should you buy iPhone 12?

if you're searching for a great smartphone with strong performance, good cameras, and decent battery life, then the iPhone 12 is a must-look. It is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic processor which is currently only a generation behind the standard iPhone 14. Moreover, it is confirmed to get the iOS 17 update, and could also get other future updates. The iPhone 12 is also Apple's first 5G smartphone and features a new Super Retina XDR display.

Thus, if you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem, then the iPhone 12 makes one of the best entry points.