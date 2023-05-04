Grab iPhone 14 at its lowest price EVER! Amazon Sale reduces rate to just 67999

The iPhone 14 is Apple's latest iPhone which offers top-of-the-line features, albeit at a premium price. Powered by the improved A15 Bionic, it not only performs as well as other top smartphones in the market, but also promises longevity. Moreover, the iPhone 14 has also received a fresh coat of paint with Apple launching a new yellow variant of the device, giving you one more colour option to choose from. Although it is priced at a premium, it can be purchased right now at its lowest ever price!

Apart from discounts, Amazon is offering additional exchange and bank offers as part of its Great Summer Sale. Check details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 as per the Amazon listing, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 67999! Here's how.

Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 67999, giving customers an initial discount of 15 percent, which is its lowest price ever!

You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 exchange offer

In addition to discounts, Amazon has an amazing exchange offer live too. You can exchange your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! You can get up to Rs. 19950 off on the iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for as low as Rs. 48049!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

iPhone 14 Bank offers

Customers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 750 off on non-EMI transactions. Also get the same discount on Kotak Credit Card transactions.