Grab iPhone 14 for as low as 43999 today; know offer details here

Here is how you can get the iPhone 14 by paying just Rs. 43999 against Rs. 79900 on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 15 2023, 12:30 IST
Apple iPhone 14
View all Images
Check offers on Apple iPhone 14 on Amazon here. (REUTERS)

The Apple iPhone 14 can be grabbed today for as low as Rs. 43999. Unbelievable right? Well, the device worth Rs. 79900 can definitely be purchased at a reduced rate today on Amazon. But how low a price you can get it for depends on you! Amazon is offering discount, exchange and bank offers on the device and if you avail all the three options, you will be able to bring down the cost of the iPhone 14 massively. Check the offer details here.

iPhone 14: How to get it at a reduced rate

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 is available on Amazon at a discount of 10 percent. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone worth Rs. 79900 reduces to Rs. 71999. That simply means that on ordering the phone on Amazon today, you will be able to straight away save Rs. 7901 on the device.

While for further price reduction, you will have to opt for the exchange and bank offers. Notably, the reduction in amount on exchange will depend on the model and the condition of the device you will be exchanging. Similarly, to enjoy the benefits of the bank offers you need to have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDJ213TX

On exchanging your old phone, you can get up to Rs. 28000 further off on the iPhone 14. Thus, both the discount and exchange offer (if you get maximum benefit) will help you get the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs. 43999.

The bank offers which can be availed are- Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 47940; Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 47940; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 12:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets