    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Grab Samsung Galaxy S20 FE priced at 16949! Stunning deal live on Amazon

    Grab the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at just Rs. 16949 with a massive discount on Amazon. Check out the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 18:19 IST
    Best smartphones under 15000: Samsung Galaxy F04, Oppo K10 to Motorola G62 5G, check them out
    Samsung Galaxy F04
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy F04: Powered by MediaTek P35 chipset, it comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, Android 12, 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, and more. The device is available in two stylish colours- Jade Purple and Opal Green in 4GB+64GB storage variant and is priced at Rs. 9499. Galaxy F04 is available on Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail outlets. (Samsung)
    Poco M4 Pro
    2/5 Poco M4 Pro costs Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, Rs. 16,499 for 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 17,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Oppo K10: Currently available at a discounted rate of 13990, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone can also be availed using the exchange and bank offers on Flipkart. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and gets a 6.59 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, among others. (HT Tech)
    Realme 9 5G
    4/5 Realme 9 5G: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Realme 9 5G is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs. 15999. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset, the phone gets a 6.5 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAH battery, and more. (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 Motorola G62 5G: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently priced at Rs. 14999 on Flipkart. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, the phone gets a 6.55 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, and more. (Motorola)
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
    View all Images
    Know more about this amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offer on Amazon. (Samsung)

    If you're looking to purchase a feature-packed smartphone that isn't too heavy on your pockets then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best options to check out. It is a toned-down version of the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S20, and it is still a powerhouse with amazing cameras! It was originally priced at a hefty Rs. 74999 but it can be yours right now with a hefty discount on Amazon.

    So, check out the details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offer on Amazon below.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE discount

    The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S20 FE is originally priced at Rs. 74999. However, Amazon has announced a stunning offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 16949!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Amazon is initially offering a huge 53 percent discount on Galaxy S20 FE, saving you a huge amount of Rs. 40000! After discount, it is available for just Rs. 34990. You can further drive down the price of Galaxy S20 FE with the help of other offers.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exchange Offer

    Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Galaxy S20 FE. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Galaxy S20 FE if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Galaxy S20 FE to just Rs. 16949, which is the price of an affordable smartphone. This is one of the best deals in the market right now!

    B08VB2MRF8

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Bank Offers

    Amazon is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. Customers can get up to Rs. 1500 instant discount on Amex Credit Card EMI and Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, you also get Rs. 250 off on HSBC Cashback Credit Card transactions.

    So, hurry up and grab this amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal on Amazon before it runs out!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 18:19 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Grab Samsung Galaxy S20 FE priced at 16949! Stunning deal live on Amazon
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views