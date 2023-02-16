Grab Samsung Galaxy S20 FE priced at 16949! Stunning deal live on Amazon

If you're looking to purchase a feature-packed smartphone that isn't too heavy on your pockets then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best options to check out. It is a toned-down version of the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S20, and it is still a powerhouse with amazing cameras! It was originally priced at a hefty Rs. 74999 but it can be yours right now with a hefty discount on Amazon.

So, check out the details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offer on Amazon below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE discount

The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S20 FE is originally priced at Rs. 74999. However, Amazon has announced a stunning offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 16949!

Amazon is initially offering a huge 53 percent discount on Galaxy S20 FE, saving you a huge amount of Rs. 40000! After discount, it is available for just Rs. 34990. You can further drive down the price of Galaxy S20 FE with the help of other offers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Galaxy S20 FE. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Galaxy S20 FE if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Galaxy S20 FE to just Rs. 16949, which is the price of an affordable smartphone. This is one of the best deals in the market right now!

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Bank Offers

Amazon is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. Customers can get up to Rs. 1500 instant discount on Amex Credit Card EMI and Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, you also get Rs. 250 off on HSBC Cashback Credit Card transactions.

So, hurry up and grab this amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal on Amazon before it runs out!