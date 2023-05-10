Grab Samsung Galaxy S21 FE under 29999! Check Flipkart discounts, offers and more

If you're looking for an affordable yet top-notch 5G smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the best phones you can buy at its price. It is a toned-down version of the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S21, but it is still a powerhouse with amazing cameras, long battery life and most importantly, 5G connectivity! So, if you're looking to buy a smartphone right now, there's a great Flipkart offering on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

With Flipkart's offers, it can be yours for under Rs. 29999, thanks to the huge discount and amazing exchange offer on Flipkart! Moreover, bank offers are valid too. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is originally priced at Rs. 74999 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform has announced a stunning offer where it can be yours under Rs. 29999 as part of its Big Saving Days Sale! Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Flipkart is initially offering a massive 60% discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE after which, it is available for just Rs. 29999 on the e-commerce platform. This saves you a staggering Rs. 45000! You can further drive down the price of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE using other bank offers and exchange deals live on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. You can get up to Rs. 28000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

B0C1Z8WTS6

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE bank offers

Get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.