Grab Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with a massive 56 percent discount!

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at a highly discounted price with several offers live on the smartphone. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 11:28 IST
Top smartphones launches in June 2023: Samsung Galaxy F54, Realme 11 Pro, Oppo F23 Pro, more
Samsung Galaxy F54
1/5 Samsung Galaxy F54: The next mid-range smartphone by Samsung is set to launch on June 6. It is tipped to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 108MP camera. Plus, it may be backed by a large 6000mAh battery. (Samsung)
Realme 11 Pro
2/5 Realme 11 Pro series: On June 8, Realme is tipped to launch Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus. The Pro Plus model is expected to have a 200MP camera, Dimensity 7050 chip, and 100W fast charging. Realme 11 Pro may get a 100MP camera and 67W charging. (Realme)
image caption
3/5 Oppo F23 Pro: It is expected to be launched in June with a 6.72-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a triple camera setup of a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Realme 11 Pro series: On June 8, Realme is tipped to launch Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus. The Pro Plus model is expected to have a 200MP camera, Dimensity 7050 chip, and 100W fast charging. Realme 11 Pro may get a 100MP camera and 67W charging. (Realme)
image caption
5/5 iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Tipster Abhishek Yadav hints that iQOO Neo 7 Pro may launch around June 20, which is tipped to be a rebranded version of Neo 8, launched in China last month. iQOO Neo 7 Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and offer 120W fast charging. (iQOO)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be purchased at a discount right now. (Samsung)

The smartphone market is flooded with options in every segment, and there is a phone for every budget. The mid-range segment is a highly competitive segment where phone manufacturers offer near-flagship level specs at a lower price. One of the smartphones in this segment is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is a toned-down version of the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S21. Despite being a ‘Fan Edition' variant, it features great cameras, long battery life as well as 5G connectivity.

If you're looking for an affordable yet top-notch 5G smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the best phones you can buy at its price. With the latest Flipkart offer on the smartphone, its price has fallen even further. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE discount

Flipkart has listed the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at Rs. 74999 which is the original price of the device. However, amazing discounts have been offered on the smartphone and you can purchase it for a very low price.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is initially offering a massive 56 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which amounts to a staggering Rs. 46000. After the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 32999. You can further drive down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE using other bank offers and exchange deals live on the smartphone.

Other discounts which you can get

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. You can get up to Rs. 30000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

B0C24CWJ2K-1

There are bank offers live too. You can also get a flat Rs. 1250 discount on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions and 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card transactions. Lastly, get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 11:28 IST
Home Mobile News Grab Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with a massive 56 percent discount!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets