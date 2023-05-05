GREAT Summer sale deal! iQOO Neo 7 price plunges to 6649 with this tempting Amazon deal

Amazon is hosting Great Summer Sale which is live until May 8. What it has for you? A wide range of smartphones from budget, and mid-range to premium flagship models with massive discounts. Moreover, bank offers and exchange deals are there to work as sweeteners to make them even more tempting. Among a slew of interesting options, iQOO Neo 7 is one of the most interesting ones for gamers who want a smartphone at an affordable price. Wondering how much will it cost you? Read on to know this iQOO Neo 7 price cut deal in detail.

iQOO Neo 7 price cut

The iQOO Neo 7 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Frost Blue worth Rs. 34999 as per Amazon's price listing, is available at a discount of a whopping 17 percent. Yes, that means, you can nab it for just Rs. 28999. Amazon is also offering bank offers on the device including Rs. 1250 with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank. On availing both -- the bank offers and Amazon's price cut, the price of the iQOO Neo 7 can further reduce to just Rs. 27749.

Apart from these, if you possess an old smartphone that you are willing to exchange, you could receive a discount of up to Rs. 21100. By selecting the With Exchange option while purchasing the phone, you can potentially lower the cost to a mere Rs. 6649.

iQOO Neo 7 specs and features at a glance

The iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and is powered by a 5000mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging. For photography, the iQOO Neo 7 features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP camera with OIS and LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.