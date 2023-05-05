GREAT Summer sale deal! iQOO Neo 7 price plunges to 6649 with this tempting Amazon deal

Want a powerful performance smartphone at an affordable price? You have a chance to nab the iQOO Neo 7 at an amazingly low price.

| Updated on: May 05 2023, 16:54 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale brings exciting price cuts on iPhone 14, iQOO 11, Pixel 7, more
Apple iPhone 14
1/6 The Amazon Great Summer Sale, which started today, May 4, and will continue till May 8, is offering some exciting deals on premium smartphones. If you are looking to upgrade your device, then you should know how much you can save on devices such as iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Google Pixel 7, iQOO 11, and Xiaomi 12 Pro. (REUTERS)
image caption
2/6 The standard iPhone 14, 128GB variant has the lowest price on Amazon ever since its launch last year. The Rs. 79900 smartphone can be purchased for a flat discount of 15 percent, which brings its price down to Rs. 67999. On using an ICICI credit card, buyers can save another Rs. 1000 on the smartphone. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple A14 Bionic chipset, and a dual 12 MP camera on the back.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro, 128GB variant also has a cool discount on it. The smartphone has a retail price of Rs. 129900 but during the sale, it has a flat 8 percent off, which brings its price down to Rs. 119999. ICICI credit card users can save another Rs. 1000 on the device. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple A15 Bionic chipset, and a large 48MP primary rear camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Those who prefer Android OS over iOS can go for Google Pixel 7, which is currently available on Amazon for just Rs. 44300. The Google flagship features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, and Google Tensor G2 chipset which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iQOO 11
5/6 If you gravitate towards gaming smartphones, the iQOO 11 deal would be perfect for you. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant usually retails for Rs. 61999 on Amazon but right now, it is available for an 11 percent flat discount which brings its price down to Rs. 54999. You can save an additional Rs. 4250 on using ICICI credit card. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.  (iQOO)
image caption
6/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro also has an exciting offer on Amazon. The Rs. 79999 smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has a 44 percent flat discount and is available for just Rs. 44999. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and sports a triple 50MP rear camera setup that includes a telephoto lens as well. (HT Tech)
iQOO Neo 7
View all Images
Amazon is offering a whopping discount on the iQOO Neo 7 during the Summer Sale. (iQOO)

Amazon is hosting Great Summer Sale which is live until May 8. What it has for you? A wide range of smartphones from budget, and mid-range to premium flagship models with massive discounts. Moreover, bank offers and exchange deals are there to work as sweeteners to make them even more tempting. Among a slew of interesting options, iQOO Neo 7 is one of the most interesting ones for gamers who want a smartphone at an affordable price. Wondering how much will it cost you? Read on to know this iQOO Neo 7 price cut deal in detail.

iQOO Neo 7 price cut

The iQOO Neo 7 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Frost Blue worth Rs. 34999 as per Amazon's price listing, is available at a discount of a whopping 17 percent. Yes, that means, you can nab it for just Rs. 28999. Amazon is also offering bank offers on the device including Rs. 1250 with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank. On availing both -- the bank offers and Amazon's price cut, the price of the iQOO Neo 7 can further reduce to just Rs. 27749.

Apart from these, if you possess an old smartphone that you are willing to exchange, you could receive a discount of up to Rs. 21100. By selecting the With Exchange option while purchasing the phone, you can potentially lower the cost to a mere Rs. 6649.

iQOO Neo 7 specs and features at a glance

The iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and is powered by a 5000mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging. For photography, the iQOO Neo 7 features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP camera with OIS and LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

