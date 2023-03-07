Happy Holi: iPhone 13, iPhone 14 to SE 3, go waterproof, play to your heart's content

If you're looking for a smartphone that can capture your valuable memories during Holi celebrations without the risk of water damage, there are many options available in the market, especially from Apple. Almost all the iPhone models come with excellent IP ratings and can effectively shield the internal components from water damage, which allows them to withstand immersion in water to a certain extent. While no iPhone can be considered entirely waterproof, you can confidently enjoy Holi festivities without concern about damaging your smartphone.

So, from iPhone 13, iPhone 14 to iPhone SE 3, check out the 5 iPhones with the best water resistance.

1. iPhone 14 Pro Max - The iPhone 14 Pro Max is IP68-rated which means it can withstand submersion in water up to a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes, according to Apple. It features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP camera at the back.

B0BDJH6GL8

2. iPhone 14 – The iPhone 14 also comes with IP68 water resistance, making it perfect to capture your Holi celebrations with. The iPhone 14 is a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13 improving on mainly the camera and battery life over Apple's previous flagship. Apple's new Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset helps capture better quality images with more detail and colour accuracy. iPhone 14 also gets improved battery life and slightly better cameras over the iPhone 13.

B0BDJVSDMY

3. iPhone 13 – Apple's iPhone 13 is rated IP68 too meaning you can submerge in water up to 6 meters for a period of 30 minutes. iPhone 13 features a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12. The smartphone also gets bigger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization which improve the camera substantially. It was also the first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset manufactured on a 5nm platform.

B09G9D8KRQ

4. iPhone 12 – Yet another IP68-rated iPhone from Apple, the iPhone 12 is an excellent companion for your Holi celebrations. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset which still performs at par with the best smartphones in the market today. It was the first standard iPhone variant to feature an OLED display, with Apple finally getting rid of the traditional LCD displays. The iPhone 12 underwent a major design as it arrived with a new flat design, resembling Apple's old iPhone 4S.

B08L5WHFT9

5. iPhone SE 3 – If the above-mentioned iPhones are too pricey for you, then you can buy the iPhone SE. It is rated IP67 and can be submerged in water for up to 1 meters for a period of 30 minutes. The smartphone is powered by the same A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 13. In terms of design and looks, the iPhone SE 3 is nearly indistinguishable to the iPhone SE 2 and the iPhone 8. The iPhone SE 3 has a single stellar camera which is capable of capturing incredible moments of your life. It is the perfect iPhone for users who want to try Apple's famous ecosystem without emptying their pockets for it.