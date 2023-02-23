    Trending News

    Have Rs. 40000 to spare? Know which iPhone you can buy-iPhone 11, iPhone 12 or iPhone 13

    You can get yourself a suitable iPhone model if you have a spending capacity of Rs. 40000 right now including iPhone 11, iPhone 12, or iPhone 13?

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 11:27 IST
    Know which iPhone model you can buy if you have Rs. 40000, or a bit less, to spend. (Apple)

    If you have Rs. 40000, you can buy a suitable Apple iPhone model easily. You can buy an iPhone by visiting either the Apple Store or other retail shops or online via ecommerce platforms. In order to grab the iPhone model of your choice you can opt for an EMI or avail the discount, exchange and bank offers being provided. Flipkart is offering several exciting offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13, with the help of which the price of these iPhones can come down to under Rs. 40000. Here are the offer details you need to know.

    iPhone 11 under 40000 on Flipkart

    The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 11 percent. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 43900 can be purchased for Rs. 38999. You can also opt for the exchange and bank offers to help reduce the cost of the phone further. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 20000 off. While, the only bank offer being provided on the phone is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you want to get the phone on EMI on Flipkart, it can be known that it starts from Rs. 1333 per month.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 12 under Rs. 40000 on Flipkart

    The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 worth Rs. 59900 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 13 percent for Rs. 51999. However, the cost of the phone can be reduced further bringing it under Rs. 40000. All you need to do is opt for the exchange and bank offers. You will be able to save up to Rs. 23000 more if you buy the phone by availing the exchange offer. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of iPhone 12 can come down to Rs. 28999.

    B093VNX1B9

    The bank offers being provided on the phone are 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

    iPhone 13 under Rs. 40000 on Flipkart

    The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 can also be purchased under Rs. 40000. The iPhone worth Rs. 69900 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 9 percent for Rs. 62999. While, if you opt for the exchange offer, you can get further off of up to Rs. 23000. On availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Apple iPhone 13 can come down to Rs. 39999.

    B09G9D8KRQ

    Flipkart is also offering bank offers on iPhone 13 which include- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 2000 off On HDFC bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 11:27 IST
