 HMD announces Barbie Flip Phone at MWC 2024 alongside rebranding plans; Know what’s coming | Mobile News

HMD announces Barbie Flip Phone at MWC 2024 alongside rebranding plans; Know what’s coming

HMD has been rebranded as 'Human Mobile Devices' at MWC 2024, and it has announced plans for a Barbie Flip Phone and fix-it-yourself movement to promote easy repairability of smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 14:02 IST
HMD
A Barbie Flip Phone will arrive in the Summer of 2024, HMD has confirmed. (HMD)
HMD
A Barbie Flip Phone will arrive in the Summer of 2024, HMD has confirmed. (HMD)

Finnish smartphone manufacturer HMD announced its rebranding plans at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 Barcelona. The company's name now stands for ‘Human Mobile Devices'. For the last few years, HMD (formerly HMD Global) has been Nokia smartphones. As part of its new multi-brand vision, it aims to create ‘HMD original devices' while it continues to sell Nokia phones. More importantly, the company also announced plans for a Barbie flip phone!

HMD announces Barbie flip phone

At the MWC 2024, HMD announced a collaboration with Mattel and with Barbie. The first project of this partnership is a Barbie Flip Phone that is set to launch in Summer 2024. However, it will not be a smartphone. HMD says this retro smartphone will provide a ‘much-needed digital detox' with feature-phone capabilities.

The company says the Barbie Flip Phone will be the ‘hottest accessory' this summer. Announcing this product, Ruth Henriquez, Head of Consumer Products, Publishing, and LBE, Mattel EMEA said, “At the heart of Mattel is design and innovation, and this latest collaboration is another step forward in that direction. The Barbie x HMD launch promises to be an exciting moment for Barbie fans of all ages, we're excited to flip the switch and unveil it to the world at Mobile World Congress. ”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

HMD will also bring out an iconic Nokia phone, similar to how it relaunched the Nokia 8110 and the Nokia 3310.

Fix-it-yourself movement

Alongside the Barbie Flip Phone, HMD also announced a fix-it-yourself movement, bolstering the repairability movement that it started at MWC 2023. As part of this initiative, it aims to make smartphones easily repairable, so much so that users can do the repairs themselves instead of having to take them to a repair centre.

James Robinson, HMD VP Europe, Americas and Enterprise said, “As more and more people seek out easy-to-repair devices so they can keep their phone longer - and save hassle or delays when fixes are needed - we're excited to make that process as easy as possible, starting this summer.”

Also, read other top stories today:

AI carbon footprint time bomb! Tech giants are racing to ward off a carbon time bomb caused by the massive data centers they're building around the world. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched! Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a high-strength aluminium frame, Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather, and Xiaomi Shield Glass. It is crafted from a single aluminium block. Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather features a newly developed formula, resulting in a thinner and lighter finish. Read all about it here.

Ukraine War as seen from space! An active open-source intelligence community has formed to keep track of troop activity, destruction and other aspects of the war. Check it all out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Feb, 14:01 IST
Home Mobile News HMD announces Barbie Flip Phone at MWC 2024 alongside rebranding plans; Know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets