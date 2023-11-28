Honor Magic 6 Pro to introduce satellite communication? Check what has been revealed

Honor is gearing up to buzz the smartphone industry with its upcoming Magic 6 series. This Flagship smartphone of Honor has been anticipated for a while now and it is expected that it will be launched next year. This smartphone was surrounded by various speculations until Honor CEO Zhao Ming revealed some details including the satellite communication capabilities of the smartphone, to MyDrivers. The flagship, potentially named Magic 6 Pro or Magic 6 Ultimate, is expected to redefine the user experience with its groundbreaking features. Check here to know what the CEO has revealed:

What has Honor CEO has confirmed?

According to a report by Notebookcheck, Honor CEO Zhao Ming has confirmed some features of the Magic 6 Pro during an interview with MyDrivers.

One of the most notable innovations he confirmed is the integration of satellite communication capabilities. This feature will allow users to not only make emergency calls via satellite but also send text messages and make regular phone calls without relying on a traditional mobile network. Zhao Ming emphasized that Honor has developed this technology in-house, surpassing competitors by providing the most stable and energy-efficient satellite connection on the market. The focus on satellite communication for emergency situations, such as at sea, in deserts, or during earthquakes, underscores the potential life-saving aspect of this feature.

Honor Magic 6 Pro expected features

Honor Magic 6 Pro model is expected to boast upgrades beyond satellite connectivity. It is rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a groundbreaking 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a sensor in a 1/1.5-inch format.

Honor is expected to enhance user experiences with on-device generative AI large language model capabilities integrated into MagicOS 8.0. This AI integration aims to elevate the overall smartphone experience.

If we talk about the camera, there are rumors of the inclusion of OmniVision's OV50K camera sensor in the Magic 6 series. This sensor boasts a 1-inch oversized bottom, making it the largest Chinese sensor in the industry. The official launch is anticipated early next year, creating a buzz among the tech enthusiasts.

