Honor 6x 64gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Honor 6X 64Gb in India?
Honor 6X 64Gb price in India at 10,704 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 655; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3340 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
