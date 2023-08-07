Hot Deal! Get hefty price cut on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Looking to buy a new smartphone? Check out this splendid deal on iQOO Z6 Lite that Amazon has rolled out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 16:11 IST
Big discounts on iQOO 11, iQOO 9 to iQOO Neo 7 announced! Check best deals
iQOO 11
1/5 iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0. Earlier priced at Rs. 59999, it can be purchased now for Rs. 49999 due to the price cut and bank offers from Amazon.  (iQOO)
image caption
2/5 Not just this, iQOO has exciting offers on iQOO 9 Series too. The iQOO 9 Pro is available at an effective price of Rs. 39990 against the regular price of Rs. 64990. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The iQOO 9 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 4700mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It features a triple camera setup of 50MP + 16MP + 50MP.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 The standard iQOO 9 is also available at an effective price of Rs. 30990 with a massive drop from the regular price of Rs. 42990.  (iQOO)
iQOO Neo 7
5/5 The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 120W charging and features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display. With bank offers, you can get it for Rs. 27999 from Amazon. (iQOO)
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
View all Images
Looking to buy a new smartphone? Check out this splendid deal on iQOO Z6 Lite that Amazon has rolled out. (HT Tech )

Amazon is offering a huge discount on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G and if you want to get a smartphone with exclusive features and that too at a reduced price, then you must check out this Amazon deal. This could be a great opportunity for you if you are planning to buy a new smartphone under Rs. 15000. Read further to know why you should consider buying the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G smartphone.

Why buy iQOO Z6 Lite 5G?

B07WHSR1NR-1

The Z6 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor. It allows you to level up your performance with confidence through its efficient 6nm Process. The Smartphone comes with 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera and a 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera and an 8MP front camera to enhance your photography experience. The 50 MP Eye Autofocus feature performs fast Eye Autofocus at a high refresh rate, allowing the camera to maintain a stable and clear focus on the subjects in movement. The iQOO Z6 Lite features an FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The FHD+ display lets you enjoy to the fullest with every game you play and every content you watch with its crisp detailing of colours. It also gives a longer usage time with 5000mAh Battery. The long lasting battery power enhances your smartphone experience. With the handset you also get a Charger, Type-C USB Cable, Warranty Card, Quick Start Guide, SIM Eject Tool, Phone Protective Case inside the box. This product is available in two different standard colours that are Mystic Night and Steller Green which makes it look more stylish and splendid. Check out below how you can save more on Amazon.

Initial Discount:

Amazon offers an initial discount of 28 % making the price of iQOO Z6 Lite fall to Rs. 14499 from Rs. 19999. Although with the initial discount alone you can save a lot, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is offering an exchange discount up to Rs.13600. However, the discounted amount on exchange depends on the resale value of the old smartphone that you trade-in. The exchange offers also vary from location to location therefore, you also need to check the availability of exchange deals in your location by entering the Pin code of your area.

Bank Offers:

Not just the exchange deal or the initial discount the online shopping site also offers several bank discounts to further reduce the cost of the smartphone. You need to check the offers available on the various bank transactions and act accordingly. The bank discounts available on Amazon makes this deal even sweeter for you. Here is the list of bank offers available on Amazon:

1. You can get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 5000

2. You can also get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 5000

3. You can get Additional bank offer of Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 9 month and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 15000

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 16:10 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Hot Deal! Get hefty price cut on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets