Hot Deal! Get hefty price cut on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Amazon is offering a huge discount on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G and if you want to get a smartphone with exclusive features and that too at a reduced price, then you must check out this Amazon deal. This could be a great opportunity for you if you are planning to buy a new smartphone under Rs. 15000. Read further to know why you should consider buying the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G smartphone.

Why buy iQOO Z6 Lite 5G?

The Z6 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor. It allows you to level up your performance with confidence through its efficient 6nm Process. The Smartphone comes with 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera and a 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera and an 8MP front camera to enhance your photography experience. The 50 MP Eye Autofocus feature performs fast Eye Autofocus at a high refresh rate, allowing the camera to maintain a stable and clear focus on the subjects in movement. The iQOO Z6 Lite features an FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The FHD+ display lets you enjoy to the fullest with every game you play and every content you watch with its crisp detailing of colours. It also gives a longer usage time with 5000mAh Battery. The long lasting battery power enhances your smartphone experience. With the handset you also get a Charger, Type-C USB Cable, Warranty Card, Quick Start Guide, SIM Eject Tool, Phone Protective Case inside the box. This product is available in two different standard colours that are Mystic Night and Steller Green which makes it look more stylish and splendid. Check out below how you can save more on Amazon.

Initial Discount:

Amazon offers an initial discount of 28 % making the price of iQOO Z6 Lite fall to Rs. 14499 from Rs. 19999. Although with the initial discount alone you can save a lot, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is offering an exchange discount up to Rs.13600. However, the discounted amount on exchange depends on the resale value of the old smartphone that you trade-in. The exchange offers also vary from location to location therefore, you also need to check the availability of exchange deals in your location by entering the Pin code of your area.

Bank Offers:

Not just the exchange deal or the initial discount the online shopping site also offers several bank discounts to further reduce the cost of the smartphone. You need to check the offers available on the various bank transactions and act accordingly. The bank discounts available on Amazon makes this deal even sweeter for you. Here is the list of bank offers available on Amazon:

1. You can get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 5000

2. You can also get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 5000

3. You can get Additional bank offer of Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 9 month and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 15000