    Hot Stuff! At over 140000, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series breaks pre-booking record

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is in high demand and it has shattered Samsung’s previous pre-booking records with over 140000 pre-bookings in 24 hours.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 10:46 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
    image caption
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    image caption
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    image caption
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series
    View all Images
    The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is the latest flagship series from Samsung. (Samsung)

    If you've been wanting to buy the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series then you might want to hurry as pre-bookings for Samsung's latest flagship series is shattering records. Samsung unveiled its latest flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 1. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an ultra-high-end model and the Samsung Galaxy S23 is the base flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is the middle child with the screen size of Galaxy S23 Ultra with Galaxy S23 features.

    Samsung had opened pre-booking for its new Galaxy S23Series across online and offline retail stores in the country on February 2. In the first 24 hours, over 140000 Galaxy S23 series units were pre-booked in India, which is a new record for Samsung's flagship devices.

    Ghufran Alam, Senior Director, Mobile Business at Samsung India said, “Galaxy S23 series is a generational leap, with best-in-class innovation that has a significantly less environmental impact. The record pre-bookings in the first 24 hours demonstrate the excitement among Indian consumers with Galaxy S23series' groundbreaking camera capabilities, future-ready mobile gaming experience & eco-friendly materials. The new Galaxy S23series will be manufactured at the Noida factory, which shows our commitment to India's manufacturing and growth story.”

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    About the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus ditch the camera hump and get the new “camera island” design that caught everyone's fancy on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 series uses the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted CPU core. This is part of the Snapdragon for Galaxy initiative, offering enhanced Qualcomm chips for the Samsung flagships this year. Samsung promises larger gains here for gamers and overall power efficiency. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will get four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

    B0BT9FJ9BZ

    While the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the same 5000mAh battery, the Galaxy S23 gets a bigger 3900mAh capacity battery and the Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 4700mAh capacity battery.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 10:28 IST
    Tags:
    Hot Stuff! At over 140000, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series breaks pre-booking record
