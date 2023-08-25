How big will iPhone 15 series screens be?

The Apple iPhone 15 launch date will soon be announced. Apple has been mum on the subject, but till now, it is expected that the new generation iPhones will be revealed on September 12 or 13. Even before the official launch, we have heard various leaks surrounding the iPhone 15's new features, specifications, etc. Now, that we have an idea about what's coming next, let's see what the iPhone 15 screen sizes are set to be and what display technology will be used in detail.

iPhone 15 screen sizes

With the new iPhone 15 launching at the Apple event in September, it is expected that all variants' displays will feature dynamic island just like the iPhone 14 Pro model. According to an iMore report, it is rumoured that the smartphones might come with always-on display or 120Hz refresh rate.

To better understand the upcoming generation of the iPhone, let's have a look at what the iPhone 14 lineup had in store for the users. iPhone 14 featured 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR displays with HDR and True Tone. Their base model had 1200 nits peak brightness and the Pro model featured a 2000 nits peak brightness.

If the iPhone 15 continues the trend then it is expected that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro might feature a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus can come in a 6.7-inch display size. It is also likely that the upcoming smartphone will feature OLED panels.

Earlier, a leak by Ice Universe was shared on X (formerly Twitter) that said all the new iPhones may have slimmer bezels than their predecessors. In terms of the iPhone 15 base model, they are also expected to have sleek edges.

Many leaks have suggested that this year, iPhone 15 will not feature an always-on display and the reason for this is suspected to be production limitations. However, if the base model comes with a 120Hz display, it will come as a huge disappointment to its users.

However, nothing has been written in stone so far regarding the iPhone 15 series. While analysts and tipsters have gone and reported on certain reports and sources they have, nothing has been revealed so far by Apple. That is likely to happen only during the Apple launch event.