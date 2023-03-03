    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

    After years of sticking with Android smartphones, I used an iPhone for the first time and here’s my experience!

    By: DIVYA
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 14:16 IST
    iPhone 14: Camera, battery to display, 6 things to know if you are eyeing a Christmas buy
    iPhone 14
    1/6 In terms of design, the iPhone 14 fails to bring anything new to the table. It looks like a carbon-copy of the iPhone 13, just in a few new colors of Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and Red.  (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. While the screen refresh rate is set at 60Hz unlike 120Hz of the Pro models, the display is dynamic with a vivid color range and has wide viewing angles.   (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The iPhone 14 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The primary camera has a larger sensor than the iPhone 13 and boosted by the new Photonic Engine, can take sharp images.   (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 One drawback of the camera is its low light performance where you see some artificial colors in the images and the sensor struggles to highlight the darker areas of the image. (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The iPhone 14 gets last year’s Apple A15 Bionic chipset but a new 5-core GPU which significantly improves the graphic performance of the smartphone. Playing games on the smartphone definitely feels like a premium experience.   (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The smartphone offers a decent battery life that lasts an entire day. However, charging speed is sluggish as it only offers support for 20W wired charging. The iPhone 14 is priced starting Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB variant. You can get it cheaper on ecommerce sites. (Akash/HT Tech)
    iPhone 14
    View all Images
    Are you switching to an iPhone from an Android, or want to? Learn from my experience. (Divya / HT Tech)

    I have always been a hard-core Android fan. From my first phone, which was a Redmi and then Asus Zenfone to my current handset, which is the Nothing Phone (1), I have always enjoyed the upgrades that they bring with them. Most importantly, the customisation that was possible and effortless user experience allowed me to perform my daily tasks with aplomb. And no, an iPhone has never been on my radar for personal use. Apple's own ecosystem and the complexity of iOS have always been red flags for me. However, I recently tested the latest iPhone 14 and used it as my primary smartphone for two weeks. Was I biased in my reluctance to use an iPhone? Here's what I experienced during my first time using an iPhone.

    5 iPhone features that left me impressed

    Easy set-up

    It may seem surprising to many, an iPhone setup was as simple as an Android. Always thought it was a complex process. From getting my Apple ID to setting up a touch ID, everything went surprisingly smoothly. However, the real struggle was transferring data from my smartphone, especially WhatsApp chats. Did not expect that to happen simply because so many reports had indicated that this process had been simplified.

    Camera performance

    The iPhone 14 camera was one of the most impressive experiences when compared with what I had used earlier- the quality of the pictures with detail and colour has left me impressed, especially the portrait mode. And, no, we are not talking about the iPhone 14 Pro, but the plain vanilla iPhone 14.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 (Divya / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 (Divya / HT Tech)

    Cinematic mode

    Apart from photography, the cinematic mode is a bliss for anyone who loves to record special moments on the go. Its auto-focus lock feature just makes the subject look more stable and in-focus even while shooting a long video – something that I barely found to be as effective on other Android smartphones- not just the ones I owned, but also others that I have reviewed.

    Fast performance

    The iPhone 14 comes with the power of an A15 Bionic chip coupled with a 6‑core CPU and 5-core GPU performance. I was able to open apps quickly and smoothly. No lag or slowdowns during my time with it even after putting it through the paces.

    5G connectivity

    5G connectivity isn't specific to iPhone, but I don't want to leave the chance to mention that since the arrival of 5G network in India, I have experienced it for the first time with the iPhone 14. With a quick speed test via Ookla, Airtel 5G networks has been recorded at 609 mbps while my other 4G SIM of Vodafone settled at 32.9 mbps at the same time.

    I did not face any drop in calls with the iPhone, which really isn't saying much, but considering that call drops have been hounding users for so long, and with such frequency, it most certainly deserved a mention.

    What iPhone missed

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 (Divya / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 (Divya / HT Tech)

    Customisation of the home screen

    Without a doubt, Android wins here! Android smartphones offer me a plethora of customization options to manage my home screen and experiment with widgets as per my preference, which is lacking in iPhones. I did find the iPhone 14 home screen to be cluttered and unorganized.

    The complexity of iOS 16

    Apple, why is iOS 16 so complex to negotiate? Well, it may be my personal view, but accessing and changing the settings for every minute detail is off-putting. Honestly, what saved me here is Googling to find “how-to” steps for every other thing. For instance, I am glad Apple has offered options to change the view of notifications with iOS 16, but again it takes some extra steps to find the right way to do it.

    Not just that, but the different views of some apps, whether it is WhatsApp or a files app, takes an extra effort to understand! Plus, Apple's apps are purely a new experience, me being a new user, but it hampers productivity, for the first-time user, at least. Undoubtedly, it is all a matter of time to start adapting to a new UI, but for the first time, stepping from a stock-Android-like clean and simpler UI to iOS 16, is a struggle.

    Has my first encounter with an iPhone altered my initial biases? Honestly, yes! The powerful performance, rich photography, and video experience, and fast 5G connectivity left me impressed. The rest will take a little getting used to.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 14:16 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5