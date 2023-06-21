Huge 63% discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE! Check price now

Do you want to buy a high-end premium phone on a budget? Worry not! We have found a great one for you on Amazon in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz Refresh rate. It runs on a powerful 865G Octa-core processor. It captures high-quality images with Triple Rear Camera Setup - 12MP (Dual Pixel) + 8MP OIS Tele Camera + 12MP Ultra Wide along with a 32 MP front camera. With its 4,500 mAh battery it offers long-lasting performance.

Do want to get your hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G? Check out the great deal and discounts here

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G discount

The original price of the 128 GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is Rs. 74,999. However, you get it at Rs. 27,999, only on Amazon! A whopping discount of 63%.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

This is not all! You can get additional off with exchange and bank offers.

Other offers on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card on EMI transactions with a Minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. Additionally, with the exchange offer you can lower the price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G up to Rs.22,800 by trading-in your old device. Although the exchange value depends on the model and working conditions of the phone. You also need to enter the PIN code to check if the offer is valid in your area.

B08VB57558-1

How is the exchange deal is beneficial?

Trading the old phone can get buyers a hefty discount. It will save them money and someone needy can use the old phone and can make a positive impact and help them stay connected in an affordable way. Additionally, the buyers can contribute to reducing e-waste.