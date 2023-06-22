Huge discount on Google Pixel 7 Pro! Check price, offers here

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 15:08 IST
If you are looking for an amazing feature-filled flagship smartphone, then Google Pixel 7 Pro will be the right fit for you. But, what is so special about the phone? Well, it comes with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and has another variant with a storage capacity of 256 GB. it runs on the latest Android version of Android 13.0. Sounds amazing right? What's amazing about Google Pixel 7 Pro is that it is available at a huge discount on Amazon.

Eager to know more about the discounts? Check out the latest deals and offers by Amazon on Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut

According to Amazon, the price of Google Pixel 7 Pro is Rs. 99,999 However, on Amazon it is available with a discount at a price of Rs. 66,800. Giving you a huge price cut of 33%. Furthermore, you can also enjoy bank offers and exchange offers on the Amazon website.

Bank offer

You save more on your purchase of Google Pixel 7 Pro by getting up to Rs. 3000 off on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions. Also, you can get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000

Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 22,800 off by trading-in your old smartphone through the exchange deal. Want to know if you can avail this off? Yes, of course, you can! You just need to add in your old phone's model to check the value and enter your pincode to check if the offer is available in your area. Just make sure that your phone is in good working order so you don't face any problems while trading-in the product.

So, head towards the Amazon website and enjoy the amazing deals and offers on Google Pixel 7 Pro.

