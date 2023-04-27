HUGE price cut! Grab Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at just 9999

f you're looking to purchase a Samsung smartphone that offers fast performance, great battery life and good cameras, then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE should be one of the first options to look at. It is a toned-down version of the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S20, and it is still a powerhouse with amazing cameras and long battery life! So, if you're looking to purchase a feature-packed smartphone that isn't too heavy on your pockets then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best options to check out.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be yours right now with a hefty discount on Amazon. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE discount

The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S20 FE is originally priced at Rs. 74999 as per the Amazon listing. However, Amazon has announced a stunning offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 9999! Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The e-commerce platform is offering a huge initial 53 percent discount on Galaxy S20 FE, saving you as much as Rs. 40000! After the discount, it is available for just Rs. 34990. You can further drive down the price of Galaxy S20 FE with the help of other offers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Galaxy S20 FE. You can get up to Rs. 25000 off on the price of the Galaxy S20 FE if you exchange your old smartphone. Both these offers combined take down the price of the Galaxy S20 FE to just Rs. 9999, which is the budget segment of smartphones!

However, it should be noted that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

B08VB2MRF8

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Bank Offers

Amazon is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. Customers can get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card transactions. Moreover, you can get a 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

So, hurry up and grab this amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal on Amazon before it runs out!