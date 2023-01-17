    Trending News

    Huge price cut now live! Don’t pay 69900, grab iPhone 13 for just 40999

    Looking to buy an iPhone? Flipkart has an amazing offer live on the iPhone 13 where it can be yours for just Rs. 38999. Here's how.
    By: HT TECH
    Jan 17 2023, 13:10 IST
    iPhone 15 Pro: USB-C port, solid state button, chip and more- Know what's coming
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 With the expected launch of the four iPhone 15 models in September 2023, Apple is likely to being several new features to the pro models of the lineup. Here are the expected features iPhone 15 Pro models can get according to the latest leaks and reports. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    2/6 USB-C port: According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a USB-C port with the help of which the data transfer speed of the phone will increase. (AFP)
    image caption
    3/6 Round edge design: Apple is expected to give iPhone 15 a new border design, rounded edge and flat front. Informing about the same Twitter user and leakster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) saud that the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner will be rounded and not square anymore and the material also will be titanium. (Reuters)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    4/6 Solid state button: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities had informed that the volume button and the power button of two high end iPhone 15 models may adopt a solid state button design similar to home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 and 3. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    5/6 He tweeted, "My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design." (AFP)
    image caption
    6/6 A17 chip: According to Japanese publication, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with an A17 Bionic chip providing improved performance and overall experience. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 13
    View all Images
    Check out this amazing iPhone 13 offer on Flipkart. (Unsplash)

    If you've been searching the market for a new flagship smartphone, then the iPhone 13 deal is a must-look. The iPhone 13 is one of the best smartphones you can buy today. Despite being a year old, it stands at par with the best smartphones in the market. Although it is usually priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced a stellar deal on the smartphone and the price has taken a huge dip.

    In fact, after applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 40999 for the duration of this offer. Furthermore, you can take advantage of other offers too to bring the price even lower.

    So, what are you waiting for? Check out the details of the iPhone 13 offer on Flipkart below.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 13 Discount

    The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 40999 after applying all the offers!

    After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 60999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 8901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

    Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

    Both of these offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 40999! That is even less than the price of an iPhone 12. Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone.

    B09G9D8KRQ

    iPhone 13 Bank Offers

    Lastly, you can avail bank offers on the iPhone 13 to reduce its price even further. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions, ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and Citi Credit Card and EMI transactions. The deal is already live on Flipkart so hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone 13 offer before it runs out!

    Why should you buy an iPhone 13?

    Apple launched the iPhone 13 last year with new and exciting features. iPhone 13 features a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12. The smartphone also gets bigger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization which improve the camera substantially. It was also the first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset manufactured on a 5nm platform.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 13:04 IST
