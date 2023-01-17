Huge price cut now live! Don’t pay 69900, grab iPhone 13 for just 40999

Looking to buy an iPhone? Flipkart has an amazing offer live on the iPhone 13 where it can be yours for just Rs. 38999. Here's how.

If you've been searching the market for a new flagship smartphone, then the iPhone 13 deal is a must-look. The iPhone 13 is one of the best smartphones you can buy today. Despite being a year old, it stands at par with the best smartphones in the market. Although it is usually priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced a stellar deal on the smartphone and the price has taken a huge dip.

In fact, after applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 40999 for the duration of this offer. Furthermore, you can take advantage of other offers too to bring the price even lower.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out the details of the iPhone 13 offer on Flipkart below.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 40999 after applying all the offers!

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 60999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 8901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

Both of these offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 40999! That is even less than the price of an iPhone 12. Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone.

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Lastly, you can avail bank offers on the iPhone 13 to reduce its price even further. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions, ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and Citi Credit Card and EMI transactions. The deal is already live on Flipkart so hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone 13 offer before it runs out!

Why should you buy an iPhone 13?

Apple launched the iPhone 13 last year with new and exciting features. iPhone 13 features a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12. The smartphone also gets bigger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization which improve the camera substantially. It was also the first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset manufactured on a 5nm platform.