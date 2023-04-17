Hurry! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets 53% off; you can make price fall to 8749 from 74999

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G priced at Rs. 74999 has received a massive discount along with exchange and bank offers on Flipkart. The price of the phone can fall to just Rs. 8749. Know how to do it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2023, 09:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price falls to Rs. 8749 on Flipkart. Here is how. (Samsung)

The S series of the Samsung Galaxy is known for its premium smartphones. If you also want a Samsung Galaxy smartphone from the S series by paying a lot less than its market price, then you can know that Flipkart is offering tempting offers on several devices. What if we tell you that you can get one of the Galaxy S series devices under Rs. 10000? Amazing right? The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G worth Rs. 74999 can be yours for just Rs. 8749 today.

Though the deal sounds unreal, you can opt for the discount and exchange offer being provided on the ecommerce website to get the phone under Rs. 10000. Other than the discount and exchange offer, Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the device. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price and offers on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price drop on Flipkart: How to get it for Rs. 8479

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a whopping discount of 53 percent on Flipkart. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 74999 can be purchased for Rs. 34999. That is, you have the opportunity to save a massive amount of Rs. 40000 on the phone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Meanwhile, to reduce the price of the phone further, you get the option to opt for exchange and bank offers on Flipkart. To enjoy the benefits of exchange offer, all you need to have is an old smartphone in good working condition. You can exchange your old phone to get further off of up to Rs. 26250 on the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come down to Rs. 8749.

B0B45JLB8B

While the bank offers that can be availed include 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; 10 percent off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; Rs. 100 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet on minimum order Value of Rs. 1000, valid once per Paytm account; and more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price drop: How to avail

Step 1:

If you want to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, you will have to visit either the website or the mobile application of Flipkart.
Step 2:

Search for the phone and select the colour and size variant you want to buy.
Step 3:

If you have an old smartphone, you can click on buy with exchange. Then proceed to complete the payment making process.
Step 4:

You can apply for the bank offers too while making payment, the only condition is you should have the card on which the offer is being provided.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 09:05 IST
Tags:
