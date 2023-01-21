    Trending News

    Hurry! Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G discount now available; price drops to 29949 from 79999

    Amazon's Great Republic Day sale is over, however, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available with a whopping price cut on the ecommerce platform. Grab it before the offer ends. Check details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 21 2023, 09:41 IST
    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
    Check offer details on Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G here. (Xiaomi)
    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
    Check offer details on Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G here. (Xiaomi)

    Want a new smartphone having premium features at an affordable rate? Hurry! The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available with a whopping price cut on Amazon today. Notably, Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale concluded on Friday, January 20, 2023. However, the ecommerce platform is offering amazing offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G even after the sale. All you need to do is grab the handset at a massively reduced price before the offer ends. It can be known that the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G worth Rs. 79999 can be availed for under Rs. 30000 today on Amazon. Here are the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop details you need to know.

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop on Amazon

    The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 30 percent. That is, the phone worth Rs. 79999 is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 55999. You can get the phone at the discounted rate or you also have the option to get the price of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offers provided on the phone.

    On exchange, you can further save up to Rs. 26050 on the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be reduced to up to Rs. 29949. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in amount on exchange depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

    Also, Amazon is offering several bank offers on the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. People having Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit card, HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card, can avail the bank offers.

    Do you know?

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G gets a splendid display, beautiful design, a luxurious build, and brings effortless performance. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the phone also gets a 120W in-box HyperCharger which is said to charge 4600mAh battery in 18 minutes. Read the full review here to get more insights about the phone.

    How to avail Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G online with offers

    Step 1:

    Visit Amazon and search for the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G.
    Step 2:

    Select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy.
    Step 3:

    Click on the 'With Exchange', if you want to buy the phone using the exchange offer.
    Step 4:

    Proceed to make payments. You can apply for the bank offer while making payments.

    First Published Date: 21 Jan, 09:41 IST
