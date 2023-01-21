Hurry! Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G discount now available; price drops to 29949 from 79999

Amazon's Great Republic Day sale is over, however, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available with a whopping price cut on the ecommerce platform. Grab it before the offer ends. Check details here.

Want a new smartphone having premium features at an affordable rate? Hurry! The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available with a whopping price cut on Amazon today. Notably, Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale concluded on Friday, January 20, 2023. However, the ecommerce platform is offering amazing offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G even after the sale. All you need to do is grab the handset at a massively reduced price before the offer ends. It can be known that the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G worth Rs. 79999 can be availed for under Rs. 30000 today on Amazon. Here are the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop details you need to know.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 30 percent. That is, the phone worth Rs. 79999 is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 55999. You can get the phone at the discounted rate or you also have the option to get the price of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offers provided on the phone.

On exchange, you can further save up to Rs. 26050 on the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be reduced to up to Rs. 29949. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in amount on exchange depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Also, Amazon is offering several bank offers on the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. People having Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit card, HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card, can avail the bank offers.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G gets a splendid display, beautiful design, a luxurious build, and brings effortless performance. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the phone also gets a 120W in-box HyperCharger which is said to charge 4600mAh battery in 18 minutes. Read the full review here to get more insights about the phone.