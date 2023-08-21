In a big surprise, Apple kicks off A19 Bionic development as iPhone 15 launch looms

With less than a month remaining for the iPhone 15 launch, a new report claims that Apple has already kicked off the development of the A19 Bionic SoC that will likely power the iPhone 17 series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 21 2023, 16:03 IST
iPhone 16: Price, specs and features – everything we know so far
iPhone
1/6 These leaks are suggesting that some noteworthy upgrades are coming. To form a better picture in your mind, here is everything that we know so far about iPhone 16 - price, specs to features. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 These leaks are suggesting that some noteworthy upgrades are coming. To form a better picture in your mind, here is everything that we know so far about iPhone 16 - price, specs to features. (HT Tech)
iPhone
3/6 Camera improvements: This year, only iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a Periscope camera lens. The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get periscope telephoto lenses in 2024, a MacRumors report suggested. Not just that, it says that the standard iPhone 16 may get a vertical camera layout just like the iPhone 12.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
4/6 Wi-Fi 7: According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 models might incorporate the latest WiFi 7 technology, which is anticipated to deliver speeds of at least 30 gigabits per second, with the potential to reach up to 40 gigabits per second. (HT Tech)
iPhone 16
5/6 iPhone 16 Ultra: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that there might be a new top-of-the-line model - iPhone 16 Ultra with additional improvements, a portless design, and more. However, it is still unclear whether Apple will replace the Pro Max with a new Ultra or will it be a fifth addition to the series. (Unsplash)
image caption
6/6 Features that have slim chances: Under Display Face ID and solid-state buttons have been part of several rumours and leaks. However, the chances of the arrival of these two crucial upgrades on the iPhone 16 series are low. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
Apple’s A19 Bionic chipset could launch with the iPhone 17 in 2025. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple's mobile chipsets are considered to be some of the very best in the business. Until last year, all iPhones featured the latest chipset, but that changed as the Cupertino-based tech giant reserved its new A16 Bionic only for the Pro models, while the standard models featured an improved A15 Bionic. The trend is expected to continue this year too, with the iPhone 15 Pro models featuring the A17 Bionic SoC, and it would be the first mobile chip in the market fabricated on a 3nm process. With less than a month to go until launch, it is almost certain that its development is complete.

However, if a new report is to be believed, Apple has already kicked off the development of the A19 Bionic SoC that will likely power the iPhone 17 series.

Apple's A19 Bionic SoC

A user @_orangera1n posted on X (via Wccftech), “It appears that apple has started work on the A19 and M5 Pro/Max/Ultra SOCs,” while sharing a snapshot of CPU IDs of various Apple processors. For the unaware, A17 Bionic SoC is expected to power the iPhone 17 series, which isn't to launch at least until 2025. The A16 Bionic, which powers the current iPhone 14 Pro models, features 16 billion transistors. With the 3nm A17 Bionic, Apple is expected to bump up those numbers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As per the report, the A19 Bionic would be the first Apple processor to be manufactured on a 2nm process. In theory, it would allow for faster performance while also improving power efficiency, owing to smaller-sized transistors, allowing Apple to fit in more transistors inside each die. Since it hints at the A19 Bionic being in development, it would mean that the work on the A18 Bionic, the chip that will power the iPhone 16 series, is completed or nearing completion.

Alongside the A19 Bionic, the report claims that Apple is also developing the M5 chip for its range of Macs. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to reveal its first Macs powered by the M3 SoC, meaning that we could see M5-powered devices come out around the same time as the iPhone 17 launch.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial sources and should be taken with healthy skepticism. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the A19 Bionic and M5 chips, which isn't expected to happen for at least a couple of years.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 13:04 IST
Home Mobile News In a big surprise, Apple kicks off A19 Bionic development as iPhone 15 launch looms
