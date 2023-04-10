Incredible Discount! Samsung Galaxy S22 price drops to just 32998 on Amazon

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 32998 with huge discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on Amazon. check out the offer details here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 13:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S22
View all Images
Know the details of this Amazon offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22. (Samsung)

If you're planning to buy a smartphone that not only offers flagship performance and amazing cameras, but will last long as well, then the Samsung Galaxy S22 could be the perfect option. The standard version of the Galaxy S23 has almost identical specifications to the Galaxy S22, which means that you can expect nearly the same camera and performance from both phones. If you're looking to purchase a smartphone that will last for a long time, the Galaxy S22 could be a great buy as its 4-year OS updates promise is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years.

Although it is usually priced at a premium, Amazon has massively reduced the price of the smartphone and you can grab it for just Rs. 32998 with all the offers! Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 32998 courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon is initially offering a huge 33 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 57998. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 25000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to just Rs. 32998!

B09SH8QD3G

Samsung Galaxy S22 Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to drive the price down even further. Customers can get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1500 off on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 13:48 IST
