    Incredible iPhone 13 offer announced! Price drops to 32999 from 69900 on Flipkart

    Buying an iPhone 13 today from Flipkart will cost you approximately half of its market price. The device worth Rs. 69900 can be yours for just Rs. 32999. Here is how.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 20 2023, 11:01 IST
    Impressive! NEW iOS 16.4 beta reveals exciting features for iPhones
    image caption
    1/6 Apple is now rolling out the third beta update of iOS 16.4 and your iPhones will soon get new and exciting features coming along with the iOS 16.4 update.   (Unsplash)
    image caption
    2/6 And what is exciting in iOS 16.4 update? The update includes a bunch of new emojis with Unicode 15.0. Some of them include Wi-Fi symbols, jellyfish, flute, and more.  (Pixabay)
    image caption
    3/6 It will also tweak Apple Music and Podcast apps and they will no longer show pop ups in the middle of the screen. Apart from this, the update will support 5G Standalone, a new HomeKit architecture, and more.  (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    4/6 Moreover, there will be Web Push notification. If you add a supported web app to your Home Screen, you can optionally receive push notifications from it. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    5/6 If you have previously installed a public beta of iOS 16.4, you can update to the latest version by accessing Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The current update's build number is 20E5229e, 9to5Mac report informed.  (Unsplash)
    image caption
    6/6 Apple IOS 16.4 update is expected to be released to everyone in March or April, the report suggested. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 13
    View all Images
    Know how much you need to pay for the Apple iPhone 13 on Flipkart and Amazon today. (Pexels)

    Buying an Apple iPhone model means that you need to have a minimum of Rs. 40000 to Rs. 50000 in your pocket, considering its market price. Though you have the option to get the phone by opting for EMI, not everyone wants that! Therefore, in order to get an iPhone, most people do wait for offers, and sales. But what if we tell you that you can get an iPhone 13 for just half its cost (market price) today? The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 13 worth Rs. 69900 is available on both Flipkart and Amazon with amazing discount, exchange and bank offers.

    The iPhone with 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic Chip and a dual rear camera setup, can be availed for as low as Rs. 32999 today. All you need to do is avail the discount and exchange offer. You can check the offer details provided on iPhone 13 on Flipkart and Amazon here.

    Apple iPhone 13 price drop on Flipkart

    With a discount of 9 percent, the 128GB Storage variant of the iPhone 13 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 62999 against Rs. 69900. But, if you have an older smartphone, you can exchange it to get better trade in values and help reduce the cost of the iPhone further. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 30000 off. While Flipkart has also informed that exchange of select models can fetch you extra Rs. 3000 off. You can opt for bank offers too, the details of the same can be checked by visiting Flipkart.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Apple iPhone 13 price drop on Amazon

    If you place an order for the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 on Amazon, you can get it at a discounted rate of Rs. 60999. While opting for exchange can fetch you another price reduction of up to Rs. 19000. Notably, Amazon is not offering any bank offer on the device.

    How to order Apple iPhone 13 online on Flipkart or Amazon

    1. Go to Flipkart or Amazon and search for iPhone 13.

    2. Select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy.

    3. If you have an older phone to exchange, opt for the exchange offer.

    4. Click on buy now and make the payment to place your order. Bank offers (if any) can be applied at the time of making payment.

    First Published Date: 20 Mar, 10:07 IST
    Tags:
