Incredible iPhone 13 offer announced! Price drops to 32999 from 69900 on Flipkart

Buying an Apple iPhone model means that you need to have a minimum of Rs. 40000 to Rs. 50000 in your pocket, considering its market price. Though you have the option to get the phone by opting for EMI, not everyone wants that! Therefore, in order to get an iPhone, most people do wait for offers, and sales. But what if we tell you that you can get an iPhone 13 for just half its cost (market price) today? The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 13 worth Rs. 69900 is available on both Flipkart and Amazon with amazing discount, exchange and bank offers.

The iPhone with 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic Chip and a dual rear camera setup, can be availed for as low as Rs. 32999 today. All you need to do is avail the discount and exchange offer. You can check the offer details provided on iPhone 13 on Flipkart and Amazon here.

Apple iPhone 13 price drop on Flipkart

With a discount of 9 percent, the 128GB Storage variant of the iPhone 13 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 62999 against Rs. 69900. But, if you have an older smartphone, you can exchange it to get better trade in values and help reduce the cost of the iPhone further. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 30000 off. While Flipkart has also informed that exchange of select models can fetch you extra Rs. 3000 off. You can opt for bank offers too, the details of the same can be checked by visiting Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 13 price drop on Amazon

If you place an order for the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 on Amazon, you can get it at a discounted rate of Rs. 60999. While opting for exchange can fetch you another price reduction of up to Rs. 19000. Notably, Amazon is not offering any bank offer on the device.

How to order Apple iPhone 13 online on Flipkart or Amazon

1. Go to Flipkart or Amazon and search for iPhone 13.

2. Select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy.

3. If you have an older phone to exchange, opt for the exchange offer.

4. Click on buy now and make the payment to place your order. Bank offers (if any) can be applied at the time of making payment.