Incredible offer! This Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal lets you save a FLAT 26%

There are many benefits of choosing a flagship top-end smartphone. Powerful performance is an obvious expectation, but more than this, you can rely on years of software updates, premium build quality, and exclusive features. More than these, cameras are definitely one of the top requirements when buying a new smartphone, especially when you are planning to spend a hefty amount on a premium phone. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ticks most of these boxes!

Flipkart has rolled out an amazing deal on this top-end smartphone which lets you save a massive amount while getting your hands on a flagship-level phone. Talking about its display, the Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X Display for binge-watching and playing games. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset-powered Galaxy S22 Ultra also supports the S Pen of Samsung, which is surely a value addition. For shutterbugs, it also features a 108MP wide-angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-Wide, and Space Zoom lens with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom.

If you have made up your mind to get this smartphone that combines premium features, fast performance, and a rich photography experience, then read on to know more details about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal. Here is how much it will cost you.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal

Flipkart's price listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes at a price of Rs. 118900 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, there is an incredible discount of 26 percent available right now on the e-commerce website in India for this high-end Galaxy smartphone. This discount helps to reduce the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra to only Rs. 86999, making it an incredible deal. Note, this deal is available for the Phantom Black colour variant.

B09SH7FDKT-1

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with bank offers: Apart from this, you can find some bank offers too to reduce the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra further. There is a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.