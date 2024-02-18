 Infinix Hot40i: Camera to storage, take a closer look at this latest smartphone | Mobile News

Infinix Hot40i: Camera to storage, take a closer look at this latest smartphone

Infinix has unveiled the Infinix Hot 40i smartphone, offering unmatched storage capacity, a 32MP selfie camera, and an all-day battery life of 5000mAh.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 18 2024, 23:46 IST
Hot 40i
Is the Infinix Hot 40i the Ultimate Powerhouse? Check out its specs and features here. (Infinix)
Hot 40i
Is the Infinix Hot 40i the Ultimate Powerhouse? Check out its specs and features here. (Infinix)

Infinix has just launched its latest smartphone, the Infinix Hot 40i. Company says smartphone packs groundbreaking features and boasts an unbeatable price tag. What does it really offer to users? Check out the specs and features below to find out.

Unmatched Storage Capacity

One of the standout features of the Infinix Hot 40i is its storage capacity. With a staggering 16GB of RAM (comprising 8GB of physical RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM) and a massive 256GB of internal storage, users will never have to worry about running out of space for their apps, games, photos, videos, and other files. This makes the Hot 40i the ideal choice for users who demand ample storage for their digital lives.

Camera Technology

In addition to its storage capabilities, the device features a state-of-the-art 32MP selfie camera, a first in its segment. With this groundbreaking camera technology, users can capture stunning selfies with unparalleled clarity and detail, ensuring that every moment is immortalized in perfect quality.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

All-Day Battery Life

Another highlight of the Infinix Hot 40i is its long-lasting battery life. Equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery, the Hot 40i should give users the ability to stay connected and productive throughout the day without having to worry about running out of power. Additionally, the device supports 18W Type C fast charging and comes with a reverse charging feature, allowing users to charge their devices anytime and from anywhere.

The Perfect Blend of Design, Performance, and Affordability

Infinix has built a reputation for delivering devices that offer a perfect balance of differentiated designs, top-notch performance, and affordability, and the Hot 40i is no exception. With its impressive features and budget-friendly price tag, the Hot 40i is poised to be a game-changer in the smartphone arena, catering to the needs of users who demand nothing but the best from their devices.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 23:46 IST
Home Mobile News Infinix Hot40i: Camera to storage, take a closer look at this latest smartphone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes
nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed
ps5
Goal too big, Sony slashes PlayStation 5 sales target to 21 mn units from 25 mn
GTA 6 Online
GTA 6 Online progression: Fans anticipate a clean slate start after GTA 5 Online
Xbox games
Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment to grounded, 4 Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets