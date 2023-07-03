Internet-enabled JioBharat phone launched by Reliance Jio; priced at just Rs. 999

In a big move today, Reliance Jio has launched the JioBharat phone priced at just Rs. 999.

In a big move today, Reliance Jio has launched the JioBharat V2 4G priced at just Rs. 999. However, it is not a feature phone as it is Internet-enabled. The JioBharat phone will be on a beta trial that will start on July 7 and will be carried out over 6,500 tehsils. There will be as many as 1 million phones in this trial.

The market segment that Reliance Jio was targetting was indicated by Chairman, Akash Ambani, who said, "There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution." This is the segment that the company's JioPhones were not getting through to and they still could not access the Internet and  this latest move by Jio is expected to end that deprivation. Ambani added that Jio will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this Digital Divide and welcome every Indian to join this movement.

Ambani added, "We care for every citizen of our nation, and we will go the extra mile to ensure every single person reaps the benefits of this digital society that our great nation is turning into."

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Ambani further added, “Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few”.

JioBharat V2 4G

Reliance Jio is one of India's first 5G operators, providing customers access to blazing-fast 5G speeds at affordable prices. Jio also has a couple of mobile phones in its portfolio with JioBharat V2 4G Phone being the latest offering. Significantly, the JioBharat V2 4G phone has the best USP of them all as it is an internet-enabled phone with the lowest entry price.

JioBharat phone features include a 1.77-inch TFT display, 0.3MP camera, 1000mAh battery, SD card support up to 128GB, and 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. The phone will come in 2 colours, Ash Blue and Solo Black. It will also provide support for 23 languages.

Reliance Jio is already well ahead of rivals in all the notable metrics. Jio led the others with an expanding subscriber base with as many as 4.7 million active subscribers over the last six months. PTI, quoting Equity research firm Jefferies' analysis of subscriber data by telecom regulator TRAi said "Jio's active subscriber additions at 16.3 million have been 3 times of Bharti's 5.3 million subscriber additions." However, it added that Bharti Airtel is gaining market share among 3G and 4G subscribers.

How much do plans cost? 

Along with an affordable smartphone, JioBharat V2 4G buyers will be able to take advantage of affordable internet services with basic recharge plans starting at Rs. 23 for 28 days for unlimited voice calls & 14 GB data. 

On the other hand, most other operators offer a basic plan priced at 179 plan for 28 days for voice calls and 2GB data. The company claims that the basic plan is not only 30% cheaper but also offers 7 times as much data compared to feature phone offerings by other network operators.

Jio is also offering annual plans with the feature phone, which will cost Rs. 1234 for 12 months where users will get unlimited calls and 168 GB data.

JioBharat Offer Highlights

  • Unlimited calls
  • Unlimited Music
  • UPI payments on JioPay
  • Camera
  • Entertainment (JioCinema, JioSaavn, FM Radio)

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 18:59 IST
