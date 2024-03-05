 iOS 17.4 update rolling out this week! Check new features coming to Apple iPhones | Mobile News

iOS 17.4 update rolling out this week. Check out what’s new for Apple iPhones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 05 2024, 11:13 IST
Enhanced security: Apple iOS 17.3 stolen device protection will save your iPhone, download now
iPhone 15 Plus
1/6 1. Stolen Device Protection Overview:Apple's latest iOS update, version 17.3, introduces Stolen Device Protection, a feature designed to thwart thieves by adding extra security layers. It aims to prevent unauthorized access to key functions and settings, addressing vulnerabilities exploited by iPhone thieves.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Increased Security Measures:Stolen Device Protection tracks users' "familiar locations," requiring additional biometric verifications for certain actions when the device is away from these places. This reduces reliance on easily compromised passcodes, enhancing security with features like Face ID or Touch ID.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Biometric Authentication:The feature ensures that only the rightful owner can erase contents or settings by demanding a Face ID or Touch ID scan. Passcodes or backup methods are not accepted, making it significantly challenging for thieves attempting to wipe the device for resale.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Actions Triggering Protection:Stolen Device Protection activates when users attempt actions like using Keychain passwords, modifying Apple ID settings, turning off Lost Mode, applying for an Apple Card, or setting up a new device. A second layer introduces delays and additional verifications for critical security settings. (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Activation Process:To activate Stolen Device Protection, users need to update their iOS, go to settings, and navigate to "Face ID & Passcode" or "Touch ID & Passcode." After entering the passcode, users can find and toggle the Stolen Device Protection setting. Ensure two-factor authentication and Find My device are active for it to appear. (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Applicability to iPhone Models:Stolen Device Protection applies to iPhone XS and newer models, including the second- and third-generation iPhone SE models. This feature aims to address the reported surge in phone thefts by making it more challenging for thieves to compromise user accounts and data. (unsplash)
iPhone 15 Plus
View all Images
Apple is likely to release the iOS 17.4 update for iPhones this week. Check out the new features and updates coming soon. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Apple is speculated to roll out the iOS 17.4 update this week which has been in beta testing for quite some time now. The upcoming operating system update for Apple iPhones will come with several new features and upgrades including those that have been ordered by the European Union. With iOS 17.4, users are speculated to get new emojis, App Store changes in the EU, Siri improvements, and more to provide better user experience to Apple iPhone users. Know what is coming later this week.

iOS 17.4 update features and improvements

Here are some of the iOS 17.4 update features that are expected to be rolled out this week, according to a 9To5Mac report. Check out the list here:

  1. Siri improvements: Siri will now have the ability to read messages in additional languages instead of just the assigned one. Once the update is rolled out, users will be able to add more languages from the Settings.
  2. New emojis: iOS 17.4 will be introducing a set of new emojis which will include Head Shaking Horizontally, Head Shaking Vertically, Phoenix Bird, Lime, Brown Mushroom, and Broken Chain.
  3. App Store changes in the EU: To comply with EU regulations, iOS 17.4 will allow the support for alternative app marketplaces. Therefore, iPhone users will not only have to rely on Apple's App Store to download any app. Additionally, users will also be able to use alternative payment methods for app purchases.
  4. Transcripts for Apple Podcast: Just like music lyrics, Apple Podcast will provide transcription of the published episodes in the app. This will allow users to read as well as jump to the part they want to hear.
  5. Battery upgrades: Apple has improved its iPhone 15 battery life, and the iOS 17.4 update will reflect the upgrades. Additionally, there are some changes to the Battery menu to judge the iPhone's battery health
  6. Stolen Device Protection improvement: The modification to Stolen Device Protection includes users selecting the always require a security delay when modifying security settings.

Also read: Apple rolls out iOS 17.4 beta 1 update for iPhones; From alternative app stores to default browser, check what's new

These are some of the iOS 17.4 features and Apple may announce more updates once it is officially released.

